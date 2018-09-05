The Kansas State Fair opens on Friday: Here’s what’s new

School starts. Labor Day weekend passes. And suddenly, it’s Kansas State Fair time.

This year’s annual party runs Friday through Sept. 15 on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and it will include all the Pronto Pup-eating, butter-sculpture gawking, giant-pumpkin-weighing fun that fairgoers look forward to every year.

But as always, it will also include a few updates, changes and new attractions.

Here’s what’s new and different this year:

Timberwork’s Lumberjack Show: Every year, the fair hires some sort of act to perform daily shows at Gottschalk Park, and this year, it’ll be lumberjacks who will perform feats of log rolling, speed climbing, ax throwing, speed carving and more. Shows happen daily at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

“Moo U” Barn Tours: This year, people can learn about the animals in the fairgrounds’ barns with guided tours. Each tour will take about 45 minutes, and tours will be available daily starting at the Livestock Annex at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. (No 10 a.m. tour on Friday.) The Butterfly Experience: Fairgoers will be able to visit an enclosed butterfly garden this year, which will also have plant-munching caterpillars. It opens at 9 a.m. daily on the east side of Lake Talbott. Laser Light Shows: After the concerts end at the Grandstand, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, the venue will light up with an “encore laser light show” that will be set to popular music and will fill the night sky with color. Roaming performers: Among the roaming performers in this year’s lineup will be a group of percussionists performing on buckets and barrels and a group of comical stilt walkers called High Pockets Parade. Kiddieland: This new attraction, which will be set up west of 4-H Centennial Hall, will feature inflatables, mazes, face painting, temporary tattoos and balloon twisters.





