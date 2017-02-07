He took one shot. And now two deer are free.

All it took was one shot, and Kansas game warden Lynn Koch was able to free two bucks, whose antlers became locked up together.
A video of the encounter was posted on the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens’ Facebook page on Monday. A body camera shows the two deer struggling in the snow in Coffey County. Koch asks someone off-camera, “Should I just try to shoot the antler?” Several seconds later, he says, “All right, boys, hold still. Hold still.” His body obscures the view and then you hear one shot. The bucks, freed, run off into the woods.
