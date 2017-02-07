Outdoors

He took one shot. And now two deer are free.

By Julie Mah

With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

A body camera shows Kansas game warden Lynn Koch freeing two bucks, whose antlers became locked up, in Coffey County. All it took was one shot. The footage is date-stamped Dec. 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism)

 

All it took was one shot, and Kansas game warden Lynn Koch was able to free two bucks, whose antlers became locked up together.

A video of the encounter was posted on the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens’ Facebook page on Monday. A body camera shows the two deer struggling in the snow in Coffey County. Koch asks someone off-camera, “Should I just try to shoot the antler?” Several seconds later, he says, “All right, boys, hold still. Hold still.” His body obscures the view and then you hear one shot. The bucks, freed, run off into the woods.

