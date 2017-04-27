Wichita’s Bill Faflick named next executive director of KSHSAA

Wichitan Bill Faflick was named Kansas State High School Activities Association executive director-elect on Thursday in Topeka, becoming the seventh executive director in association history when Gary Musselman retires in July 2018.
Faflick, 55, has been the Wichita school district’s assistant superintendent of secondary schools since 2011. Faflick will work with Musselman throughout the 2017-18 school year, then become executive director on July 1, 2018.
He will be the first Wichitan to have the role. He was approved by the association’s executive board.
Faflick will be the first executive director hired from outside KSHSAA full-time staff in at least 40 years, but Faflick is no stranger to the association. He has been meet director for the state track and field championships and formerly was director of athletics for the Wichita school district and the City League.
Most recently, Faflick has been co-chair of a KSHSAA committee studying changes in the association’s classification system. That group has recommended two changes — one for football in classes 4A through 1A and another for all other sports — that will be voted on Friday by the board of directors. If it passes, the measures go to a vote of schools across Kansas.
Faflick is a graduate of Southeast High, where he returned as a math teacher and served as the school’s athletic director from 1995-99, before becoming the Wichita district’s athletic director.
Musselman has been executive director since 1996 and announced his retirement in January.
