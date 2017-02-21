Wichita school board appoints Alicia Thompson as next superintendent

In a special meeting Tuesday, the Wichita school board voted 6-0 to appoint Alicia Thompson as the district’s new superintendent.
Thompson, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, is a product of Wichita schools, graduating from Heights High School. Pending a contract vote on Monday, she would replace John Allison, who is leaving this summer.
BREAKING: @WichitaUSD259 names Alicia Thompson as new superintendent, after secret meetings over past week. #ksed— SuzanneTobias (@SuzanneTobias) February 21, 2017
Betty Arnold: Pleased with selection. Search firm would have been unnecessary expense for district.— SuzanneTobias (@SuzanneTobias) February 21, 2017
Thompson spoke briefly after the board action.
Thompson: Wichita and district have made investments in me. Want to thank teachers, admins, bd members for teaching importance of serving.— SuzanneTobias (@SuzanneTobias) February 21, 2017
Thompson thanking Allison "for his dedication and his commitment" to students. "He has been an awesome mentor to me."— SuzanneTobias (@SuzanneTobias) February 21, 2017
Thompson will be the first female and first African-American superintendent for @WichitaUSD259. #ksed pic.twitter.com/wJg2Q52CW7— SuzanneTobias (@SuzanneTobias) February 21, 2017
This is a developing story; it will be updated shortly with more details.
