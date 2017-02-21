Education

February 21, 2017 12:40 PM

Wichita school board appoints Alicia Thompson as next superintendent

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

In a special meeting Tuesday, the Wichita school board voted 6-0 to appoint Alicia Thompson as the district’s new superintendent.

Thompson, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, is a product of Wichita schools, graduating from Heights High School. Pending a contract vote on Monday, she would replace John Allison, who is leaving this summer.

Thompson spoke briefly after the board action.

This is a developing story; it will be updated shortly with more details.

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Drone captures latest progress on Maize school bond projects

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos