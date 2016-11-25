Wichita State comeback falls short against Michigan State

The Shockers from the first five games reappeared just in time to make Friday’s third-place game a thriller.
No. 24 Michigan State held off a Wichita State rally to win 77-72 in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Down 66-51 with 8:05 to play, the Shockers ripped off a 14-3 run, fueled by their fullcourt press and a zone defense. It helps when some shots go in and the Shockers did that, too.
WSU cut the lead to 74-72 in the final minute on a dunk by Darral Willis.
After a Spartans timeout, Willis pressured Miles Bridges into a turnover. The Shockers rushed down court and Markis McDuffie’s short jumper rolled around and off.
Cassius Winston’s foul shot gave the Spartans a 75-72 lead with 22.9 seconds to play.
The Shockers, after their initial action went nowhere, called timeout with 11.4 seconds to play. Daishon Smith’s long three bounced off the backboard too hard and the Shockers fouled with 4.7 seconds to play. Miles Bridges made two free throws.
After a 5-0 start that featured a variety of dominant performances, the Shockers spent most of the game searching.
The raw material — talent, size, depth — is still there. But it isn’t clear how well it meshes, who can reverse a slump with a basket or two, or what the best combinations are after losses to No. 10 Louisville and Michigan State.
Perhaps the second-half rally answered some of those questions.
Willis led WSU with 16 points and Smith added 13.
Bridges led the Spartans with 21 points.
WSU’s starters totaled four points in the first half, two on Rashard Kelly’s basket and two on free throws by Conner Frankamp. A different lineup started the second half and coaches spent those 20 minutes trying to find one that could score.
Wichita State’s shooting struggles continued against another elite defense in the first half. It trailed by as many as 12 points and went to halftime down 39-29.
On Thursday, Louisville frustrated the Shockers with a surprise matchup zone and long, athletic athletes who could cover a lot of ground. On Friday, the Spartans stuck with their usual man-to-man defense and forced the Shockers into guarded shots. They kept WSU out of the lane and when a Shocker did venture in there, several players waited to defend.
WSU made 9 of 26 shots in the first half, 2 of 9 from three-point range. Rashard Kelly was the lone starter to score from the field in the first half. Conner Frankamp added two free throws. Frankamp, Zach Brown, Shaq Morris and Landry Shamet combined to go 0 for 6 from the field.
The Spartans grabbed the lead with a 13-0 run. They scored on five straight possessions, including a three by Matt McQuaid that barely beat the shot-clock buzzer. After a turnover, Cassius Winston scored to give Michigan State a 32-20 lead. The Shockers missed six straight shots during that stretch and Darral Willis missed the front end of a one-and-one.
McDuffie’s three started a brief rally for WSU, who cut the lead to 36-29. Brown missed two more free throws with a chance to cut the lead further and Michigan State’s Eron Harris made a three to put the lead at 10 entering halftime.
McQuaid scored 11 points off the bench in the first half. Center Nick Ward, also a reserve, grabbed six rebounds and scored six points.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments