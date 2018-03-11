K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade on track to play in NCAA Tournament

Barry Brown and Dean Wade want to make something clear.
They both fully expect to play when No. 9 seed Kansas State takes on No. 8 seed Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
"I'm doing pretty good," Brown said. "Everything is fine."
"I will be good by the weekend," Wade said.
Never miss a local story.
Brown, a junior guard, and Wade, a junior forward, are both on track to play after missing K-State's last game because of injuries.
Playing on Friday, instead of Thursday, will help both players.
"Obviously, my first wish was to get into the NCAA Tournament," K-State coach Bruce Weber said. "My second wish was to play Friday, which gives them another day to recover ... We got two prayers answered."
Weber opted to sit Wade while he dealt with a left foot injury of unknown severity. Wade asked to play and Weber considered using him until a pregame shootaround. Ultimately, he thought it was best to let Wade rest up for the NCAA Tournament.
Wade was K-State's leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points on top of 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The Big 12 coaches voted him first-team all-conference.
"(My foot) just started hurting," Wade said. "So they are trying to keep me out a little bit and let it heal."
Weber said Wade was in K-State's practice gym shooting Sunday but won't join the team for contact workouts until later this week. Weber said former K-State wing Wesley Iwundu played through a similar injury as a junior.
"We think he should be fine," Weber said. "But until the doctor says, 'Hey, let him go out there and run around and see what happens ... We will know more as the week goes on, but we feel good about it."
Brown is already good to go. His full vision has returned after he missed the majority of an 83-67 loss to Kansas after KU guard Devonté Graham inadvertently poked him in the eye.
"I don't think there is any doubt about Barry," Weber said. "He will be fine. He ran around and shot today."
Brown was a second team all-conference selection this season. He averaged 16 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
Wade and Brown were proud of the way their teammates battled without them, but Weber is eager to use his usual starting lineup in the NCAA Tournament.
"They are two of the best players in the league," Weber said, "and we are in one of the best leagues in the country. That makes them two of the best players in the country. We’re going to need them.
"At the same time, our guys competed against one of the top seeds in the country, Kansas, and played their butts off and gave them a game. It was a good experience for some of our other guys. Maybe it gives them a boost of confidence."
Comments