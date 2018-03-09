Kansas State could be without Dean Wade for Big 12 Tournament game vs. KU

86 K-State’s Weber makes NCAA Tournament case, says pace will be key for TCU game Pause

36 Stokes says urgency is there as K-State prepares for TCU

Bruce Weber says lavender is Kansas State’s new big-game color

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State played an all-around good game against Baylor

Baylor coach Scott Drew has high praise for K-State stars Barry Brown, Dean Wade

Barry Brown says K-State forward Dean Wade deserves All-Big 12 honors

Dean Wade thinks Kansas State is in good shape for NCAA Tournament

K-State coach Bruce Weber: 'Too many turnovers'

TCU coach Jamie Dixon says Dean Wade is as good as any other Big 12 player