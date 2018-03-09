Kansas State University

Kansas State could be without Dean Wade for Big 12 Tournament game vs. KU

By Kellis Robinett

March 09, 2018 09:50 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The Kansas State basketball team may have to play without one of its best players when it takes the floor against Kansas on Friday night in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Dean Wade is dealing with a foot injury of unknown severity that may sideline him for at least one game, according to a source.

KMAN Radio and GoPowercat.com also reported Friday morning that Wade is unlikely to play against the Jayhawks, citing anonymous sources.

K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber did not immediately return a call seeking comment. A team spokesman said he had no injury information to report.

News of Wade’s injury comes as a surprise, given that he played 41 minutes for the Wildcats during a 66-64 overtime victory against TCU on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Wade score 12 points and grabbed three rebounds and then spoke with media afterward.

But he was also quiet for much of the second half, taking just two shots and scoring three points. At one point, Weber instructed Wade to spend an important possession away from the action in the right corner.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber talks about the Wildcats' defense in a 66-64 overtime win against TCU in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at the Sprint Center. Shane KeyserThe Kansas City Star

Wade was a coaches' first-team All-Big 12 selection this season, averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats in the regular season.

If Wade is unable to play against Kansas, Weber may have to get creative while trying to replace him.

Makol Mawien and Levi Stockard were the only other front-court players to see action for K-State against TCU.

Kansas will definitely play without its top big man, Udoka Azubuike. The sophomore center is sitting out the Big 12 Tournament because of a sprained knee ligament.

The Jayhawks won both regular-season meetings against the Wildcats, defeating K-State 73-72 in Lawrence and 70-56 in Manhattan. Wade scored a combined 44 points in those games.

