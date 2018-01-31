Bill Snyder expected to promote Blake Seiler to Kansas State defensive coordinator

For the second time this offseason, Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has decided to promote a member of his coaching staff into a coordinator position.
Blake Seiler is expected to replace Tom Hayes as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator, according to two sources.
A former K-State defensive end, Seiler has spent his entire coaching career working under Snyder. He joined the Wildcats’ staff in 2009 as a graduate assistant and became a full-time assistant in 2013, tutoring defensive ends. He moved to linebackers last season and is now poised to lead the entire defense.
Seiler, 33, is young for a coordinator, especially under Snyder. But one source said Snyder already sees him as “a star in the coaching business.”
A native of Goddard and a former Bishop Carroll standout, Seiler played at K-State during 2004-06 and has coached at his alma mater for nearly a decade. He has had success developing defensive ends and linebackers. Former pass-rushers Jordan Willis and Ryan Mueller found big success playing for him, and linebackers Trent Tanking and Jayd Kirby both played well last season.
It may be a while before K-State announces a promotion for Seiler. The school hasn’t officially announced anything about Hayes retiring, and that happened last week. But Snyder is expected to move forward with Seiler as the defensive coordinator. Sources said Snyder is now focusing on hiring a defensive backs coach, the position Hayes coached in addition to his coordinator duties.
Last week, K-State announced that Andre Coleman had been named offensive coordinator, while quarterbacks coach Collin Klein and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey both received promotions and raises. K-State also recently added former players Zach Hanson (tight ends) and Eric Hickson (running backs) to its coaching staff.
