New contract details for K-State assistants Andre Coleman, Charlie Dickey and Collin Klein

Andre Coleman’s promotion to Kansas State offensive coordinator comes with a multi-year contract that will guarantee him nearly $1.5 million.
Coleman, a former receiver at K-State and in the NFL, was previously earning $275,000 in salary as a position coach. In his new role, he will earn $440,000 in base salary this year. That amount will increase by $25,000 annually until his contract expires on April 30, 2021, according to a copy of the deal obtained through an open records request.
Other details of the contract: Coleman will owe K-State five months salary if he leaves for another job, unless the new position is in the NFL. In that scenario, his buyout drops to zero. He can also take a job as a college head coach without financial penalty. K-State will owe Coleman the remainder of his base salary if he is terminated without cause. Any amount due to Coleman will be offset if he obtains new employment.
K-State coach Bill Snyder promoted Coleman to offensive coordinator on Wednesday. Coleman will replace Dana Dimel, who had called plays since 2009 before taking over at UTEP following the Cactus Bowl. Dimel was making $470,000.
Snyder also announced promotions for Collin Klein (passing game coordinator) and Charlie Dickey (running game coordinator). They received enhanced contracts, too.
Dickey, a veteran offensive line coach, will see his salary increase to $480,000 from $420,000. Like Coleman, that amount will rise by $25,000 each year he remains with the Wildcats through 2021.
If he chooses to take another job, he will owe K-State three months salary, unless he leaves for a NFL job or a head-coaching position at the college level. K-State will owe Dickey one year of salary or the remainder of his contract, depending on which number is lower, if he is terminated without cause.
Klein, a former star quarterback at K-State, will receive double his former salary in his new role and earn $300,000 this year. That number will also increase by $25,000 annually through 2021. His buyout terms mirror those of Dickey, except he will not owe K-State any money if he leaves for a job as the lone offensive coordinator at another school.
All three K-State assistants can earn up to an extra 32 percent of their base salaries each year in performance-based bonuses. They will also receive yearly car allowances of $8,000, plus golf privileges at Colbert Hills and tickets to K-State sporting events.
The Wildcats also recently hired former players Zach Hanson (tight ends) and Eric Hickson (running backs) as new assistant coaches. They will both earn $210,000 this year.
