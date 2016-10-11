Letters on Syria, plumbing codes, police and guns, Pompeo, Vann

Situation in Syria, Aleppo desperate
My feelings go out to the people of Syria, especially the city of Aleppo, where heavy bombing is occurring. Many orphans, widows and widowers result from these serious situations. Hospitals are caught in the destruction, as are deliveries of food and medicine.
I am mindful of my time spent as teacher and relief worker in Jordan and the West Bank in the 1950s. Arab Palestinian refugees fled their homes to live as refugees in the Jericho area, among other places in Palestine. The refugees resulted from the first Arab/Israeli war of 1948 and totaled about 700,000.
The Jericho area had 38,000 refugees in the Aqaba Jabber refugee camp. The United Nations provided rations for the inhabitants. This camp was emptied out in the 1967 Six Day War, with the refugees fleeing eastward into Jordan. Being a teacher, I assisted in clothing distributions.
This is a sight to behold, with its many manifestations of poverty and hopelessness.
Marlow Ediger, North Newton
Lacked information
Recent Eagle news articles and an editorial (“Don’t weaken plumbing codes,” Oct. 5 Opinion) would leave me to believe that we have an army of local plumbers looking out for everyone’s health and safety. Those same articles and editorial seemed to leave out any credible alternative views on the matter.
After digging in to get informed on the issue, several things seem clear. Using the Unified Plumbing Code is a better than the International Plumbing Code, though it is more costly. The IPC is advocated by some property owners to avoid the higher cost. The UPC is more labor and materials intensive than the IPC, swinging profitability. The IPC is either adopted or in use in more than 30 states. Finally, the cost-benefits of the UPC over the IPC are controversial.
Rather than parroting the narrative of potential toxic gas emissions into a residence, The Eagle should have looked into the motivations of those involved, plus sought an independent evaluation of the risk. How many people are harmed due to a properly implemented IPC installation?
No doubt there should be standards to protect the public. Those standards should not be set to protect the profit margins of plumbers. I’m not certain what path the Sedgwick County Commission should have taken. I didn’t get enough information in The Eagle to decide.
Jason Karber, Wichita
Hands off gun
I have a suggestion for Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita (“Reduce risk of tragedy during traffic stops,” Oct. 6 Now Consider This). As we all know, police officers are armed. How about we request (or require) that when officers approach stopped motorists – especially if they (the stopped motorists) have identified that they possess a weapon in the automobile – that the officers not approach with their hand on the grip of their guns. I find that gesture intimidating and threatening to my safety and well being. They assume I am guilty or a threat to them.
There have been so many police involved shootings lately, that I think they may be so psyched up by the time they get to the car window that they are ready to shoot, then ask for your license. There is less reason for them to feel threatened by me than me of them. This would also go a long way regarding the element of trust with the “gunslinger” cops around town.
David S. Jolly, Wichita
Fights for Kansas
As November approaches, “we the people” have a responsibility delegated to us by the Constitution to vote – a privilege that so many throughout the world only wish they had.
It is important to understand that our guiding document implicitly defines Congress as the body of government that creates the laws of our nation. It is part of the system of checks and balances established by our founding fathers and codified in the Constitution.
We know Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, supports our Constitution. He took the oath to defend it while wearing our nation’s uniform and helped safeguard the rights of us all.
When elected to Congress, Pompeo continued demonstrating his strong respect for our Constitution. As an essential member of the Benghazi committee, he made sure those in power knew that “What difference does it make?” would never be an acceptable answer.
He demands better answers for the American people.
Pompeo fights for Kansans, from our wheat fields to our cities. He is a family man and a hardworking man of faith. As I consider the future of my children and grandchildren, I want Mike Pompeo to keep fighting for them.
J. Mullen, Andover
Support Vann
I have been an educator for 16 years. I have had the privilege of getting to know J. Michelle Vann, professionally and personally. She had been a mentor and an example to many new educators and teachers. Vann is exactly what we need in the Kansas Senate from District 31.
We need someone who is creditable, honest and has integrity. She knows education and the changes that need to be made to put education back to where it needs to be. Vann has my full support.
Candace R. Davis, Valley Center
