Don’t weaken plumbing codes

Here they go again.
The current majority on the Sedgwick County Commission appears ready to ignore its own review board and weaken plumbing codes in the county.
Why even have review boards and ask for public input if commissioners are going to ignore the recommendations?
The county updates its plumbing codes about every three years. The current review began in January, and plumbing professionals met twice a month, methodically reviewing the existing code to see if any changes were warranted.
But last month, some commissioners made clear that they weren’t interested in updating the current codes, which are based on the Uniform Plumbing Code. Rather, they want to give plumbers the option of using the less stringent International Plumbing Code.
Members of the review board felt as if they had been stabbed in the back.
The review board, the board of appeals of the Plumbers and Gasfitters Plumbing Board, and many other plumbers strongly object to the proposal. They argue that the lower standards are not as safe and could lead to potential health dangers, such as toxic sewer gases seeping into homes.
They also argue that having two codes is impractical and could make inspections more complicated.
Another concern is that two codes can create an unfair bid process that penalizes plumbers who uphold the higher standards. That could eventually lead to a slide to the bottom, with some plumbers and builders putting lower cost before quality and safety.
Also, the change would be out of step with the city of Wichita, which follows the stricter codes. That would undermine years of work to make codes consistent.
The move to weaken the plumbing code is similar to the commission majority’s decision last month to no longer require wastewater and well inspections in the unincorporated parts of the county. The change was opposed by the Realtors of South-Central Kansas and by the county’s Wastewater Advisory Board, but the commission majority approved it anyway.
The commissioners look at such changes as reducing government regulation and interference, which is commendable in many cases. But with the plumbing codes, the invitation to do business a cheaper way could end up not only damaging the property of unsuspecting homeowners but damaging their health.
A number of plumbers plan to object during the public hearing Wednesday. Will commissioners care what they have to say?
