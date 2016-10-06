Reduce risk of tragedy during traffic stops

Because it’s now legal in Kansas to carry a loaded gun in a car without a permit, there is an increased risk of a tragedy during traffic stops. Good for Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, for exploring ways to reduce that risk. Faust-Goudeau is pursuing legislation to require gun-carrying motorists to notify police that they have a weapon when they are stopped for a traffic infraction and to set standard procedures for officers to follow in those situations. More legislation may or may not be the answer. And even with standard procedures, tragedies can still happen, as when Philando Castile was shot by a police officer in a suburb of St. Paul, Minn., after reportedly telling the officer he had a concealed weapon permit and had a gun in the car. But it is important to be proactive and seek ways to help protect motorists and law enforcement officers. – Phillip Brownlee
