Brunt of ice storm misses Wichita

The weekend ice storm that threatened to wreak havoc on south-central Kansas appeared to go out with a whimper Sunday afternoon.
Trees and other elevated surfaces were left with a layer of glazed ice Sunday morning, but road conditions – despite being wet from overnight precipitation – were not hazardous in most places.
“We’re about done,” said Robb Lawson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita, early Sunday afternoon. “Tempteratures never got cold enough to cause a lot of problems, and we don’t expect to get below freezing (Sunday) night, though we will get some more precipitation.”
Lawson said the Wichita area received about a quarter-inch of icy precipitation Saturday into Sunday. Lawson said some areas north of Wichita got closer to a half-inch of precipitation.
City crews had been out treating streets with a salt and sand mixture for several days ahead of the storm.
A bit more ice accumulation is possible before noon, but streets are in good shape. Crews are completing another pass over primary streets. pic.twitter.com/Pgr7Yg3q1T— City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) January 15, 2017
According to Westar Energy’s online outage map, close to 1,400 power customers were without electricity for about 25 minutes in northeast Wichita beginning at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Westar spokeswoman Yvonne Etzel said the brief outage was caused by the weather.
Before the early-afternoon outage was reported, Etzel said no significant weekend interruptions had been reported due to the weather.
“We had no sustained power outages in the Wichita area due to the storm,” said Yvonne Etzel, a spokeswoman for the utility. “There wasn’t a lot of ice overnight (into Sunday), so we’re cautiously optimistic that we missed the worst.”
In Kansas near Kansas City, two highway patrol troopers escaped injury when their vehicles were struck while working a crash along northbound I-635 on Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Associated Press.
Two #KHP Troopers have been struck this morning on I-635!#MOVEOVER & #SLOWDOWN— Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) January 15, 2017
The roads are ICY! #StayHome pic.twitter.com/WMxskIm9Fb
The news service also reported that nearly 10,000 power customers were without power in Oklahoma as a result of the ice storm, with most of those in northwestern part of the state.
Authorities said ice contributed to a fatal wreck in southwestern Kansas near Liberal that killed a 35-year-old Oklahoma man and injured several others Saturday night.
Thay Torres-Ocacio of Guymon, Oklahoma, died after the sport utility vehicle in which he was riding went out of control on an overpass and eventually overturned several times, according to the highway patrol.
While the chances for iced-over streets in Wichita had all but been eliminated Sunday, the Wichita Police Department still urged drivers to be careful.
“The police department would like to remind drivers to continue being cautious drivers even though temperatures remain above freezing,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow in an email. “Be mindful of bridges and overpasses as they could still be slick. Slow down and get to your destination safely.”
A number of flights at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport were affected by the storm, but airport spokeswoman Valerie Wise said in a text message that its airfield was never closed.
Our airfield is open but there are a few cancellations. Check with your airline for updates.— Wichita Airport ICT (@FlyICT) January 15, 2017
“There have been cancellations earlier and a couple delays, but most everything is scheduled,” Wise said. “We encourage people to check our website for updates and travelers should contact their airline for updates.”
Icy Wichita pic.twitter.com/DmKdqTJBF3— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) January 15, 2017
