January 15, 2017 3:53 PM

Video shows semi nearly hitting Kansas trooper

By Julie Mah

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injury Sunday morning after a semi lost control on I-70 and nearly hit him.

Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted video of what happened on Twitter and Facebook. Trooper Bill Poland was traveling east in Russell County, east of Hays, when a “a semi-truck, driving too fast for the conditions, looses control and almost hits him,” Hileman said on Facebook. The video shows the semi crossing the median, throwing dirt as it entered oncoming traffic lanes.

No one was hurt, he said.

Hileman urged drivers to slow down during this weekend of rain, freezing rain and possibly snow.

“Just because it's not icy where you are, does not mean it may not be icy 20 miles down the road. Again, if you don't need to drive please STAY HOME.”

Kansas City hit with freezing rain, slick roads

Freezing rain slowly moved into the Kansas City area early Sunday and is expected to intensify into the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., has slightly lowered its estimates on total ice accumulations, but roads will continue to be hazardous until Sunday afternoon.

Icy pileup clogs Kellogg

About 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup during freezing rain Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017, in downtown Wichita. (Stan Finger/The Wichita Eagle)

Kansas City hit with freezing rain, slick roads

