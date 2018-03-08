The ground has been shaking in Kansas. What caused these earthquakes?

Some of Oklahoma’s most-powerful earthquakes in the past year gave Kansans a shake this week, and a research geophysicist says it is safe to assume these quakes were due to wastewater injections in both Kansas and Oklahoma.
“This is not particularly surprising — we’re not surprised by this,” said Justin Rubinstein, who is also the deputy chief of the United States Geological Survey's Induced Seismicity Project.
While the cause of these quakes has not been confirmed, Kansas Geological Survey senior scientist Rick Miller agreed they were likely “human-induced earthquakes.”
“There’s no way to be absolutely confident, but there’s no question that it’s very likely that the injection of water has been a catalyst in the increase of earthquakes over the last 4-5 years," he said.
In 2018, five earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or above have been reported in Kansas by the USGS. In most cases, a magnitude of 2.5 is needed for a local quake to be felt.
Last year, 120 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or above were reported. And from 2014 through 2016, 427 of those quakes were reported.
To put those numbers into perspective, only 33 earthquakes with the same criteria were reported to the USGS from 1977 to 2012.
Many of the earthquakes were reported in southcentral Kansas, include Sumner and Harper counties. This includes the largest recorded earthquake in Kansas history — a 4.9 magnitude earthquake in 2014, which was also likely connected to injected wastewater, according to a study by the USGS.
This week’s quakes
Sunday's quakes are the strongest in Oklahoma since September when a magnitude 4.3 struck in the northwestern part of the state, Oklahoma Geological Survey seismologist Jacob Walter told the Associated Press.
"These earthquakes are consistent with wastewater injection," Walter said.
The quakes were felt by those in southcentral Kansas.
“The key thing to keep in mind is, as alarming as the earthquakes are, in Kansas they haven't escalated to significant damage levels,” Miller said. “They are a nuisance and unnerving, but the ground shaking is very minimal.”
Even with bigger, "more-alarming" 4.9 magnitude quakes, Miller said damage is not likely.
“But yeah, they are alarming and it’s good to know what the source of these things are,” he said.
Should we expect more quakes?
“There’s no question — we’re going to continue to have earthquakes,” Miller said.
As for how many earthquakes, and at what scale? Both Miller and Rubinstein said it is nearly impossible to predict if Kansans will feel more earthquakes.
However, Rubinstein said earthquakes tend to cluster both in place and in time, which is likely what Kansas and Oklahoma are experiencing right now.
But neither Rubinstein or Miller can predict if the cluster will continue. They did both say that when looking at the trends, the rate of earthquakes is finally starting to decrease.
From 2014 to now, there has been a gradual trend of fewer earthquakes that can be felt — likely because of tightened restrictions on the underground injection of oilfield wastewater in both Oklahoma and Kansas.
“That doesn’t mean larger quakes are not possible,” Rubenstein said. “In general, the earthquake rate has been going down, so larger earthquakes are likely going down with it, but I wouldn't say the possibility isn’t there.”
While wastewater injections have decreased, Rubenstein said Kansans should not expect an immediate fix.
“Even if you stopped all injection immediately, earthquakes will persist — probably for years,” he said. “Just because you stop it, it doesn’t mean you change the conditions.”
