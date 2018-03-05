Two 4.2 magnitude Oklahoma quakes shook Wichita and south-central Kansas on Sunday, March 4.
Two 4.2 magnitude Oklahoma quakes shook Wichita and south-central Kansas on Sunday, March 4. United States Geological Survey Screen capture
Two 4.2 magnitude Oklahoma quakes shook Wichita and south-central Kansas on Sunday, March 4. United States Geological Survey Screen capture

Two 4.2 magnitude Oklahoma quakes shake Wichita, south-central Kansas

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

March 05, 2018 07:44 AM

Two earthquakes centered in northern Oklahoma gave Wichita and south-central Kansas a shake on Sunday.

The first shook at about 5:17 p.m. on Sunday. The United States Geological Survey reported it as a 4.2 magnitude quake centered 11 miles from Enid, Okla. If you felt this one, you can report it by clicking here.

The second quake shook about four hours later at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. This was also a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and was centered just a few miles away from the first one, the USGS reported. If you felt it, you can report it by clicking here.

Many people posted that they felt one — or both — of the earthquakes.

“Haven’t felt an earthquake like that in Wichita in awhile!” one person tweeted.

“That's just the second Wichita earthquake I've felt,” tweeted another.

On Facebook, some said they felt their furniture shaking during the earthquakes.

“....I am in my recliner and both of us were just moving on the floor,” one person commented on The Eagle’s post.

“Felt it in Emporia,” another wrote. “Watching the race laying in the bed. Bed was shaking West to east several times!”

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

