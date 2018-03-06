Grass fires have ignited across Kansas. Here's where

Grass fires are burning in central and western Kansas as high winds and dry conditions create extreme to catastrophic fire danger.
"Wildfires are once again igniting in multiple regions of the state," the Kansas Division of Emergency Management posted on Twitter.
In Sedgwick County, a grass fire was reported in the area of 231st West and 39th South, about 25 miles west of Wichita, near Lake Afton.
"Please avoid the area as emergency responders are on scene!" the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department tweeted at 11:46 a.m. The fire was reported under control at about 12:30 p.m. Crews remain on scene to put out hotspots.
The National Weather Service-Wichita tweeted at 11:09 a.m. that a satellite indicated a large fire a few miles north of Harper.
Crews from Wichita, Cheney and Clearwater are fighting a fire in the area of 47th St S. and South 231st St W. The fire was reported at about 11 a.m.
Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol said a fire just north of Hays was creating zero visibility. Crews are on scene working to stop the fire from entering city limits, Hileman tweeted at 11:04 a.m.
A dispatch supervisor with Reno County said a fire was reported in Haven at 10:17 a.m. Crews are on scene. The Hutchinson News said at 9:45 a.m. that a fire was reported in Sylvia, also in Reno County.
On Monday, a fire broke out in western Kansas, about 5 miles west of Ashland. The fire was mostly contained by 8 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
