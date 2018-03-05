State, local crews battle wildfire near Ashland

0:21 Kansas City Zoo's baby giraffe gives the camera a smooch Pause

1:07 Here's how the 1918 flu spread from Kansas to worldwide

0:56 Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment

1:02 Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas

5:01 Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

1:02 Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond

0:47 Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps

1:58 What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

2:20 Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire