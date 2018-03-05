Firefighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection about a year ago.
Firefighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection about a year ago. Bo Rader File photo
Firefighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection about a year ago. Bo Rader File photo

State

State, local crews battle wildfire near Ashland

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

March 05, 2018 02:14 PM

A western Kansas wildfire broke out 5 miles west of Ashland at noon Monday and quickly raced out of control in 20 to 30 mph winds.

Millie Fudge, coordinator of Clark County Emergency Preparedness, said a statewide declaration has been issued as well as a call for help with nearby fire departments.

The fire at 1:40 p.m. Monday was 3 miles long.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for much of southwest and central Kansas. The strong northwest winds combined with low humidity has placed the area in extreme fire danger.

“It’s not out of the question pockets of catastrophic levels could be reached this afternoon,” the NWS statement said. “Any fire that starts will be very difficult to control.”

Fudge said the state is sending aircraft to the scene and homes are being evacuated in the area.

Fire departments from Oklahoma are also being called to assist in fighting the fire.

Last year on March 6, 15 wildfires caused evacuations in Ashland, Englewood, Protection, Stockton and Wilson.

The fire on Monday near Ashland was started when a vehicle caught on fire, said Allison Kuhns, Clark County public information officer.

By 3 p.m., most of the out-of-county fire crews had been sent home and officials were estimating 1,500 to 2,000 acres had burned.

Crews from the Kansas Forest Service remained on the scene providing air and ground support.

“We are hopeful that we are getting it,” Kuhns said. “But you never know with the way the wind is. We sent the out-of-county agencies home because there are fires popping up all over the area and they need to go respond to their own fires.”

Kuhns said wildfires have also been reported south of Fowler in Meade County and near Beaver, Okla.

More Videos

Kansas City Zoo's baby giraffe gives the camera a smooch 0:21

Kansas City Zoo's baby giraffe gives the camera a smooch

Pause
Here's how the 1918 flu spread from Kansas to worldwide 1:07

Here's how the 1918 flu spread from Kansas to worldwide

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment 0:56

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 1:02

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering 5:01

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond 1:02

Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond

Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps 0:47

Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 1:58

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 2:20

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire

Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children 0:50

Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children

Firefighters from across the state battle wildfires Monday night and Tuesday morning near the towns of Protection and Ashland. Thousands of acres were burned by wind driven fires. (video by Bo Rader / kansas.com / March 6, 2017) McClatchybrader@wichitaeagle.com

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas City Zoo's baby giraffe gives the camera a smooch 0:21

Kansas City Zoo's baby giraffe gives the camera a smooch

Pause
Here's how the 1918 flu spread from Kansas to worldwide 1:07

Here's how the 1918 flu spread from Kansas to worldwide

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment 0:56

Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 1:02

Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering 5:01

Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond 1:02

Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond

Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps 0:47

Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 1:58

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 2:20

Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire

Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children 0:50

Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children

Kansas City Zoo's baby giraffe gives the camera a smooch

View More Video