Fireworks may have caused one of Reno County fires, officials say

Fireworks could have been the cause of one of the fires that burned nearly 7,000 acres in Reno County in March.

According to a news release from county fire and sheriff’s office officials on Thursday, a firework known as a “ground bloom” was found in the area of 82nd Avenue and Monroe Street, just north of Hutchinson, where one of the fires started on March 5.

All four of the main fires that broke out on March 4 and March 5 in Reno County are considered suspicious in nature, according to the release.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Hutchinson Fire Department have followed up on many leads, the release said, but had no suspects as of Thursday morning.

Wildfires that started in March burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Kansas and Oklahoma. Anyone with information about how any of the fires in Reno County started is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 620-694-2666 or 800-222-8477.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city Pause 1:41 Kites fill the sky during Flights of Fancy festival 3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims 1:05 For western Kansas firefighter, sack lunch means everything 3:35 Free and low-cost medical equipment for those in need 1:58 Dining With Denise tries Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino 6:23 'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states 2:49 Democrat James Thompson vows to run again in 2018 13:26 Police identify man shot after multi-county chase 4:18 What do to if you meet a mountain lion Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Air drops continue in Reno County McPherson Fire Chief Jeff Deal and Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson on Wednesday give updates.(March 8, 2017) bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com