March 9, 2017 11:00 AM

Fire north of Hutchinson 90 percent contained, officials say

By Bryan Horwath

Officials on Thursday said another home has been reported as destroyed by a wildfire in Reno County, though the fire is now mostly contained.

At a morning news briefing, Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson said a total of 10 homes have been destroyed by the fire north of Hutchinson. The fire was 90 percent contained as of 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Henderson said the evacuation zone north of Hutchinson has not changed as of Thursday morning, though officials hoped to let more people back to their properties as the day goes on.

An animal shelter at the Kansas State Fairgrounds has also been shut down, Henderson said. Red Cross officials remain on standby at a shelter that has been used by some evacuees since fires broke out several days ago in Reno and Rice counties.

No helicopter air drops are scheduled for the area today, Henderson said, as the Kansas National Guard choppers had moved west to help battle fires in that part of the state. The fire north of Hutchinson has burned about 6,300 acres in Reno and Rice counties since late last week.

Hutchinson Fire Chief Doug Hanen said crews will continue to work on hot spots in the area throughout the day on Thursday.

