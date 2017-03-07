Update 4 p.m.: 1 dead, 400,000 acres burned in unprecedented wildfires

Wildfires in multiple counties continued to burn across Kansas on Tuesday, killing one person and countless livestock, damaging structures, closing roads and forcing thousands of evacuations in an emergency one fire official called “unprecedented.”
“We’ve had bad fires and we’ve had really bad fires but never multiples at once like this,” said Eric Ward, a fire specialist with the Kansas Forest Service.
Fire burned more than 400,000 acres in 21 counties in Kansas. By late Tuesday, a half-dozen counties were still burning.
“We’re not out of the woods, by any means,” Gov. Sam Brownback said Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve got to stay on top of this.”
Virtually all of Kansas was under a red flag warning on Tuesday. Fire risk is expected to continue through Thursday. Brownback urged residents to avoid roads near the fires, for their own safety.
“This is just too dynamic of a situation that we’re in now,” Brownback said.
An Oklahoma truck driver died after he was overcome by smoke in southern Kansas on Monday night. Another seven people have been injured in fire-related incidents, state officials said, though none of the injuries have been serious.
Ward with the forest service said a national incident management team was expected to arrive Tuesday to oversee fires in Hutchinson, where up to 12,000 people faced voluntary evacuation Monday and were not expected to be allowed back into their homes until Wednesday morning.
Out-of-state strike teams were expected in Dodge City by Tuesday afternoon, he said.
“None of those has happened before, so a lot of new ground for everyone,” Ward said.
Brownback said Kansas asked Wyoming to send helicopters for dropping water and South Dakota to send communications equipment.
Colorado sent two single-engine air tankers, each capable of dropping 800 gallons of water per load, to Dodge City. However, the planes can’t operate in high winds.
“If the wind is much over 30 miles per hour they cannot really be effective,” Ward said. “The water blows away and becomes a fine mist and doesn’t have a big impact.”
‘Get out of here’
Fires in Clark County southwest of Greensburg along the Oklahoma state line have destroyed more than 351,000 acres of land, with damage reported to about 30 structures and bridges.
“We had four fires at one point. Basically it surrounded the city of Ashland,” said Allison Kuhns, spokeswoman for the Clark County Emergency Management Service.
“It’s a miracle we don’t have any reports of damage within the city limits.”
She drew on a map a rough sketch to show how much of the county had burned. Except instead of drawing the parts of the county that burned, it was quicker for her to circle three small patches of the county that had been spared.
More than 60 percent of the county had burned.
Reno County fires
Seven homes were destroyed in Reno County, where officials estimate 6,000 acres have burned. Much of that occurred as part of a grassfire in the Highlands Area subdivision. Local officials have been unable to get into the area to assess damages.
Seven homes were destroyed in Ford County and two homes in Rooks County, where an estimated 10,240 acres have burned, said the adjutant general’s office. A bridge in Meade County also was reported destroyed.
The Kansas Department of Emergency Management, which is overseeing operations, had received additional firefighting resources from other states, officials said. A Type II Incident Management Team was expected to arrive from South Dakota later Tuesday.
Four helicopters equipped with 660-gallon “Bambi Buckets,” an aerial firefighting tool, launched at daylight Tuesday to continue assisting affected counties, officials said.
Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson said early Tuesday that the fire spanned 25 square miles in the northern part of the county and had escaped a containment line at about 6 p.m. Monday.
About 100 firefighters from 17 agencies fought the blazes in Reno County.
Between 10,000 and 12,000 Hutchinson-area residents were evacuated Monday night, with between 100 and 200 taking advantage of a Red Cross shelter that had been set up Monday night at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, said Dicie Nicklaus of the Red Cross.
Nicklaus said close to 100 people stayed overnight at the shelter, while many others who were evacuated stayed at hotels.
Doug Hanen, interim chief of the Hutchinson Fire Department, said the main fire in Reno County stretches for about 7 miles and has a width of about a half-mile in most areas.
“We cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of the situation,” Hanen said during the news briefing. “We do not have a complete handle on this fire. We’re using all the resources we have available. We’re doing our best – your local responders are exhausted.”
Wildfires also caused voluntary evacuations in the cities of Wilson and Dorrance in central Kansas, with about 400 people being displaced. Nicklaus said Red Cross shelters had been set up in Coldwater (Coldwater High School) in Comanche County and in Ford County at the Dodge City Community College’s Student Activity Building.
A fourth Red Cross shelter was set up at the Hodgeman County Fairgrounds in Jetmore.
Fires prompted multiple road closures across the state. Information on closures is available from the Kansas Department of Transportation by calling 5-1-1 or visiting kandrive.org.
Officials on Tuesday asked the public and those evacuated to stay away from the areas still affected by fires.
The cause of the fires is not known, but officials have been warning for weeks that high winds, lack of humidity, and plenty of dry grass on pastures posed a high fire risk.
The National Weather Service continued to discourage outdoor burning on Tuesday and continued an “extreme fire danger” warning for most of Kansas.
Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita, said high winds and low humidity – about 17 percent – were expected to continue across the state through much of the day before diminishing Tuesday evening.
“It will be kind of a reprieve in some ways,” she said.
But sustained winds of 25 mph or more were expected to return Wednesday, with no rain in the forecast until Friday evening.
An elevated risk of fire continues for much of Kansas on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kansas wildfires
Counties with wildfires: Clark, Cheyenne, Comanche, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford, Hodgeman, Lane, Meade, Ness, Pratt, Pottawatomie, Rawlins, Reno, Rice, Rooks, Russell, Seward, Shawnee, Smith and Stevens. At least 10 cities called for evacuations Monday and Tuesday.
Damage
Clark County: more than 351,000 acres – about 60 percent of the county – burned; 30 structures and bridges destroyed
Reno County: about 6,000 acres burned; seven homes destroyed
Rooks County: about 10,240 acres burned; two homes destroyed
