Kansas wildfires visible from space

The fires that have consumed hundreds of thousands of acres in southwest Kansas are so large they’re visible from space.
The Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service posted an image from a weather satellite Tuesday that captured the fires that have threatened Ashland and Englewood and have pushed north toward Bucklin.
More than 60 percent of Clark County has burned, state officials said Tuesday. Statewide, more than 400,000 acres have burned.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments