Hutchinson-area residents allowed back home after grass fire

Hutchinson-area residents who were evacuated due to a grass fire were allowed to return to their homes Sunday evening.
Some residents near the Highlands Golf Club north of Hutchinson were displaced after a grass fire broke out in the area Sunday afternoon, according to a release Monday morning from the Kansas State Incident Management Team.
A temporary Red Cross shelter was set up for those who were evacuated at the First Church of the Nazarene in Hutchinson, though Red Cross disaster program manager Dicie Nicklaus said Monday morning that nobody stayed overnight at the shelter.
Just over 100 people did, however, spend time at the shelter Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the Red Cross.
The Highlands-area fire – which is estimated to have burned about 2,700 acres – was discovered near 82nd Avenue and Hendricks Street. The fire later moved into Rice County, according to the release.
Another fire, referred to as the Jupiter Hills fire, was discovered in the area on Saturday and has burned about 1,200 acres.
No injuries have been reported. Fire crews battled both blazes on Sunday and continued to monitor the area overnight.
Several homes in the Highlands area were damaged, including one that had “heavier” damage, according to the news release. Three outbuildings have been destroyed by the Jupiter Hills fire.
A wind advisory remains in effect for the Hutchinson area until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. An extreme grassland fire danger warning is also in effect for most of south-central Kansas, including Reno, Sedgwick and Rice counties, according to the service.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
