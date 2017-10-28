Elections

The Eagle’s 2017 voter guide to Wichita city, school elections

Eagle staff

October 28, 2017 10:00 AM

Wichita residents will head to the polls to vote on city council and school board candidates on Nov. 7.

Here’s what you need to know to participate in the election:

Voting

When and where you can vote in advance

School board

If you live in the Wichita school district, you can vote on all four school board races. Click on each link for more about the candidates.

Wichita school board, District 1: Betty Arnold, Ben Blankley

Wichita school board, District 2: Julie Hedrick, Trish Hileman, Debra Washington

Wichita school board, District 5: Peter Grant, Mike Rodee

Wichita school board, District 6: Walt Chappell, Shirley Jefferson, Ron Rosales

City council

You must live in a specific district to vote on that city council race. Click on each link for more about the candidates.

Wichita vote: new schedule, at least two new leaders

Wichita City Council, District 1: Brandon Johnson, Mike Kinard

Wichita City Council, District 3: James Clendenin, William Stofer

Wichita City Council, District 6: Cindy Claycomb, Sybil Strum

