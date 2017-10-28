The Eagle’s 2017 voter guide to Wichita city, school elections

Wichita residents will head to the polls to vote on city council and school board candidates on Nov. 7.
Here’s what you need to know to participate in the election:
Voting
When and where you can vote in advance
School board
If you live in the Wichita school district, you can vote on all four school board races. Click on each link for more about the candidates.
Wichita school board, District 1: Betty Arnold, Ben Blankley
Wichita school board, District 2: Julie Hedrick, Trish Hileman, Debra Washington
Wichita school board, District 5: Peter Grant, Mike Rodee
Wichita school board, District 6: Walt Chappell, Shirley Jefferson, Ron Rosales
City council
You must live in a specific district to vote on that city council race. Click on each link for more about the candidates.
Wichita City Council, District 1: Brandon Johnson, Mike Kinard
Wichita City Council, District 3: James Clendenin, William Stofer
Wichita City Council, District 6: Cindy Claycomb, Sybil Strum
