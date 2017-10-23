Early voters can vote in the Sedgwick County election office at the historic courthouse.
Elections

Monday’s Day 1 to vote for City Council, school board. Here’s how.

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

October 23, 2017 6:30 AM

Early voting in person for City Council and school board races starts Monday. And this time, almost everyone in Sedgwick County has something to vote on.

The voting kicks off at 8 a.m. Monday with the opening of the advance ballot site at the Sedgwick County Election office, in the historic county courthouse at 516 N. Main, Wichita.

Fifteen satellite voting sites around the county will be open Nov. 2, 3 and 4.

The official election Day is Nov. 7.

Many county voters sat out the August primary because they lived in areas where there weren’t any races on the ballot.

Out of the nearly 300,000 voters in Sedgwick County, only a tiny fraction won’t have a ballot for this election. The only voters out this time around live in the unincorporated county and in districts one and two of the Circle school district.

The reason there are so many more eligible voters this time is because of a quirk in the way Wichita’s USD 259 school district elects its board members.

School board primaries are carved into geographic districts, meaning you don’t vote unless you live in one of the districts where a seat is up for grabs.

However, that changes with the November general election. All residents of USD 259 get to vote on all the open seats, said Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman.

The Wichita school board race has four seats up for grabs: District 1 with candidates Betty Arnold and Ben Blankley; District 2 with Julie Hedrick, Trish Hileman and Debra Washington; District 5 with Peter Grant and Mike Rodee; and District 6 with Walt Chappell, Shirley Jefferson and Ron Rosales.

Three Wichita City Council Districts 1, 3 and 6, will each have two candidates matched up on the general election ballot.

In District 1, activist Brandon Johnson and former Wichita school board member Mike Kinard were the survivors of a four-candidate primary and they’ll face off against each other for the council seat.

District 3 matches incumbent James Clendenin against challenger William Stofer.

In District 6, park board chairwoman Cindy Claycomb and council critic Sybil Strum are on the ballot, although Strum is not actively campaigning and has announced her withdrawal from the campaign.

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

Here is a list of those satellite sites:

Advance voting site

Address

City

Grace Presbyterian Church

5002 E. Douglas Ave.

Wichita

Greenwich Road Church of Christ

1746 S. Greenwich Rd.

Wichita

Independent Living Center

3033 W. 2nd St. N.

Wichita

Machinists Building

3830 S. Meridian Ave.

Wichita

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

2727 E. 25th St. N.

Wichita

Reformation Lutheran Church

7601 E. 13th St. N.

Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office

7001 W. 21st St. N.

Wichita

Sharon Baptist Church

2221 S. Oliver

Wichita

St. Andrew's Lutheran Church

2555 Hyacinth Ln.

Wichita

Westlink Church of Christ

10025 W. Central Ave.

Wichita

Valley Center Christian Church

1801 E. Fifth

Valley Center

Haysville Community Library

210 Hays Ave.

Haysville

Goddard Pathway Church

18800 W. Kellogg Dr.

Goddard

Woodlawn United Methodist Church

431 S. Woodlawn Blvd.

Derby

Bel Aire City Building

7651 E. Central Park

Bel Aire

