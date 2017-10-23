Monday’s Day 1 to vote for City Council, school board. Here’s how.

Early voting in person for City Council and school board races starts Monday. And this time, almost everyone in Sedgwick County has something to vote on.
The voting kicks off at 8 a.m. Monday with the opening of the advance ballot site at the Sedgwick County Election office, in the historic county courthouse at 516 N. Main, Wichita.
Fifteen satellite voting sites around the county will be open Nov. 2, 3 and 4.
The official election Day is Nov. 7.
Many county voters sat out the August primary because they lived in areas where there weren’t any races on the ballot.
Out of the nearly 300,000 voters in Sedgwick County, only a tiny fraction won’t have a ballot for this election. The only voters out this time around live in the unincorporated county and in districts one and two of the Circle school district.
The reason there are so many more eligible voters this time is because of a quirk in the way Wichita’s USD 259 school district elects its board members.
School board primaries are carved into geographic districts, meaning you don’t vote unless you live in one of the districts where a seat is up for grabs.
However, that changes with the November general election. All residents of USD 259 get to vote on all the open seats, said Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman.
The Wichita school board race has four seats up for grabs: District 1 with candidates Betty Arnold and Ben Blankley; District 2 with Julie Hedrick, Trish Hileman and Debra Washington; District 5 with Peter Grant and Mike Rodee; and District 6 with Walt Chappell, Shirley Jefferson and Ron Rosales.
Three Wichita City Council Districts 1, 3 and 6, will each have two candidates matched up on the general election ballot.
In District 1, activist Brandon Johnson and former Wichita school board member Mike Kinard were the survivors of a four-candidate primary and they’ll face off against each other for the council seat.
District 3 matches incumbent James Clendenin against challenger William Stofer.
In District 6, park board chairwoman Cindy Claycomb and council critic Sybil Strum are on the ballot, although Strum is not actively campaigning and has announced her withdrawal from the campaign.
Here is a list of those satellite sites:
Advance voting site
Address
City
Grace Presbyterian Church
5002 E. Douglas Ave.
Wichita
Greenwich Road Church of Christ
1746 S. Greenwich Rd.
Wichita
Independent Living Center
3033 W. 2nd St. N.
Wichita
Machinists Building
3830 S. Meridian Ave.
Wichita
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2727 E. 25th St. N.
Wichita
Reformation Lutheran Church
7601 E. 13th St. N.
Wichita
Sedgwick County Extension Office
7001 W. 21st St. N.
Wichita
Sharon Baptist Church
2221 S. Oliver
Wichita
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
2555 Hyacinth Ln.
Wichita
Westlink Church of Christ
10025 W. Central Ave.
Wichita
Valley Center Christian Church
1801 E. Fifth
Valley Center
Haysville Community Library
210 Hays Ave.
Haysville
Goddard Pathway Church
18800 W. Kellogg Dr.
Goddard
Woodlawn United Methodist Church
431 S. Woodlawn Blvd.
Derby
Bel Aire City Building
7651 E. Central Park
Bel Aire
