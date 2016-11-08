Tim Norton takes slight lead over Michael O’Donnell in advance voting

Tim Norton and challenger Michael O’Donnell are in a tight race for the Sedgwick County Commission.
Results of advance voting gave Norton a slight lead of about 400 votes.
Norton, a Democrat running for his fifth term on the Sedgwick County Commission, faces a strong challenge from O’Donnell, a Republican state senator and former Wichita City Council member. The winner will represent District 2, which includes Haysville, Clearwater and parts of south and southwest Wichita.
In western Sedgwick County, retired Air Force Col. David Dennis took an early comfortable lead over Goddard Mayor Marcey Gregory in District 3.
The winner of that race will replace Commissioner Karl Peterjohn, whom Dennis defeated in the August Republican primary. District 3 includes large parts of west Wichita as well as Goddard, Cheney, Colwich, Garden Plain, Andale, Mount Hope, Bentley and Viola, scattered across the western half of the county.
