O’Donnell leads in county fundraising, spending

Michael O’Donnell has vastly outraised and outspent the other candidates for the Sedgwick County Commission since late July.
O’Donnell, a former Wichita City Council member and state senator running in District 2, raised $82,150 from July 22 to October 17, according to a report filed with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission.
He received donations from real estate developers like Nestor Weigand Jr. and Bill Farha and companies affiliated with Bill Warren. He also received donations from his part-time employer, Wink Hartman’s portfolio of companies.
Commissioner Tim Norton, O’Donnell’s opponent in District 2, raised $44,839 during the same period. He received donations from Spirt Aerosystems, Medical Society of Sedgwick County director Jon Rosell, the Wichita Metro Chamber PAC, city council member Janet Miller and construction executive Ben Hutton.
O’Donnell spent $158,087 during the period, including money raised before late July. Norton spent about $38,417.
O’Donnell’s campaign paid $59,000 to the Kansas Republican Party for campaign services.
The campaign spent $55,600 on Virginia-based Strategic Media Services. It campaign also spent almost $14,000 reimbursing O’Donnell for campaign signs, gas, software, volunteer meals, donor gifts, fundraiser expenses and deer cameras to watch over campaign signs.
O’Donnell paid $6,950 to Dalton Glasscock, the Wichita State University student managing his campaign. O’Donnell also paid $100 for campaign services from Benjamin Sauceda, who lost to Norton in 2012.
Norton paid $13,270 to Armstrong Chamberlin for media advertising. And he paid Sullivan Gang Graphics and Printing $16,500 for mailings and postage.
District 3
Retired Air Force colonel David Dennis outraised and outspent Commissioner Karl Peterjohn in the District 3 primary race, which Dennis won by double digits.
Dennis raised $39,615 from July 22 to October 27, according to his campaign finance filing. He spent $47,905, including some money raised before July 22.
Dennis received donations from the Wichita Metro Chamber PAC, Spirit Aerosystems, the Plumber and Pipefitters Local Union No. 441 PAC and Brandon Steven, who own several car dealerships.
He spent $5,693 on radio advertising and $16,234 to Office Aid LLC on postage, postcards and advanced voter mailing.
The report for Goddard Mayor Marcey Gregory, Dennis’ District 3 opponent, had not been made public Tuesday morning.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments