Here’s Gov. Brownback’s resignation letter

Gov. Sam Brownback will resign Wednesday, following his confirmation as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

“As a lifelong Kansan, I have been privileged to serve and represent my fellow citizens for most of my adult life. Kansas is a great place to raise a family, get a job, or start a business, and I will always be proud to call it my home,” Brownback says in his resignation letter.

In the letter, Brownback writes that he will resign at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31.

I am resigning as Governor effective 3:00pm CST on January 31. It has been a great honor to serve and represent Kansans for most of my adult life. Thank you for this opportunity to serve, and may God Bless our great state and nation. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/JpG0DSTK9L — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) January 25, 2018

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I extend my best wishes to Lieutenant Governor Colyer as he assumes this office, and I have every confidence that he will serve the state well,” Brownback says. “Thank you to the people of Kansas for this opportunity to serve, and may God bless our great state and nation.”

The resignation date gives Colyer one more week to prepare to become governor and to make inaugural preparations.

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Brownback in a 50-49 vote that required Vice President Mike Pence to beak the tie.