Kansas Governor Sam Brownback reacted to the news that Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote Wednesday in the senate to help Brownback advance toward being confirmed as at-large ambassador for international religious freedom. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Politics & Government

Here’s Gov. Brownback’s resignation letter

By Jonathan Shorman

jshorman@wichitaeagle.com

January 25, 2018 10:13 AM

TOPEKA

Gov. Sam Brownback will resign Wednesday, following his confirmation as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

“As a lifelong Kansan, I have been privileged to serve and represent my fellow citizens for most of my adult life. Kansas is a great place to raise a family, get a job, or start a business, and I will always be proud to call it my home,” Brownback says in his resignation letter.

In the letter, Brownback writes that he will resign at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31.

“I extend my best wishes to Lieutenant Governor Colyer as he assumes this office, and I have every confidence that he will serve the state well,” Brownback says. “Thank you to the people of Kansas for this opportunity to serve, and may God bless our great state and nation.”

The resignation date gives Colyer one more week to prepare to become governor and to make inaugural preparations.

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Brownback in a 50-49 vote that required Vice President Mike Pence to beak the tie.

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

