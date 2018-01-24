With Pence breaking 49-49 tie, U.S. Senate advances Brownback’s nomination

Kansas Republican Sam Brownback, one of the most unpopular governors in the country, is nearing the exit ramp from his controversial governorship.
By the slimmest of margins, a key procedural vote in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday cleared the way for his confirmation to an at-large ambassadorship for international religious freedom, based in Washington, D.C.
Vice President Mike Pence appeared in the Senate to cast a tie-breaking vote after the count stood at 49-49.
The vote all but ended a frustrating six-month wait for Brownback, who was nominated for the ambassadorship by President Donald Trump in July.
A final Senate vote to confirm the nomination likely could take place as early as Thursday, officially clearing the way for Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Johnson County surgeon, to succeed Brownback as governor.
Brownback has faced strong Democratic opposition to his nomination over his record on gay rights, so he needed near-unified Republican support to proceed to his final confirmation vote, which could come as early as Thursday.
“The sooner the better,” Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts said last week, as Brownback’s nomination awaited its first floor vote. “I know that everybody in Kansas is waiting... We ought to do this with some degree of dispatch. Hanging in the wind doesn’t do anybody any good.”
Brownback appeared at a school choice rally at the Kansas Capitol on Wednesday, potentially one of his last public appearances as governor.
Speaking to children at the rally, Brownback said he had a “little vote” coming up later, adding that he would “see how it goes.”
“Normally, these things would have moved forward much more expeditiously, but it hasn’t and it’s been a difficult time for the United States Senate, the Congress, this year. But I’m glad it’s coming up,” Brownback told reporters a short time later.
Once officially confirmed, Brownback will oversee the country’s advocacy for religious minorities in areas of religious conflict and oppression around the globe. The position, which is based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1998.
Brownback’s likely return to Washington, where he spent 16 years as a member of the U.S. House and Senates, would come after a year in which the governor saw his power diminished and his signature tax cuts dismantled by the Kansas state legislature. It also would end a period of prolonged awkwardness in the Kansas Capitol in which both Brownback and Colyer handled key duties.
Senate Democrats had objected to Brownback’s selection based partly on his decision to rescind an anti-discrimination protection for LGBT state workers during his fifth year as governor. Human Rights Campaign, a LGBT advocacy group, opposed his nomination, urging senators to vote against him.
Planned Parenthood also urged a no vote, calling Brownback an “extreme ideologue” and criticizing his record on LGBT rights and women’s health.
