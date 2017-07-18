Kansas’ Sam Brownback remains second-least popular governor

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback remains the second-least popular in the country, according to a poll released Tuesday.
Morning Consult, a Washington D.C.-based survey research company, interviewed more than 195,000 registered voters across the country from April 1 through July 10.
Only 25 percent of those surveyed in Kansas approved of the Brownback’s job performance. Sixty-six percent disapproved. And 10 percent didn’t know or were undecided, with a 2 percent margin of error.
Brownback had been America’s least popular governor in multiple editions of the poll until New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie overtook him with the highest disapproval rating in April.
Christie, who drew criticism this month for visiting a closed public beach with his family during a state government shutdown, remained the least popular governor in the latest poll.
Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Larry Hogan of Maryland were the country’s most popular governors. New Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was not included in this edition of the poll. But new Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who replaced her predecessor after he resigned from office amid scandal in April, is the sixth-most popular. All are Republicans.
Brownback’s popularity has waned during his second and final term in the governor’s mansion. Many Democrats and moderate Republicans were elected last fall by campaigning against him. In June, the state Legislature overrode Brownback’s veto to end income tax cuts he shepherded into law in 2012 as one of his signature policies.
He has been rumored to take a diplomatic appointment overseas in the Trump administration, but it’s unclear when or if that will happen.
Brownback’s spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the poll results.
Among senators from the Sunflower State, Kansas Republican Jerry Moran has a 45 percent approval rating and a 30 percent disapproval rating. Pat Roberts got a 43 percent approval rating and a 35 percent disapproval rating.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments