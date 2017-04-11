Brownback has been dethroned as nation’s least popular governor

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has lost a title he probably didn’t care for much in the first place.
The Republican is now the second least popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Tuesday.
Who’s the least popular governor in the U.S.? That would be Chris Christie of New Jersey.
Morning Consult, a media and survey research company based in the nation’s capital, said it polled more than 85,000 registered voters across the country from January to March in an effort to determine American public officials’ approval rankings.
Morning Consult polled 1,026 people in Kansas to determine rankings for the state’s leading politicians.
The data show that 66 percent of the people responding disapproved of Brownback’s work as the governor of Kansas.
The second-place finish was an improvement for Brownback, who has often been ranked by Morning Consult as the least popular governor in the country.
Brownback’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Morning Consult results, which also showed only 27 percent of respondents approved of the Kansas governor’s work.
Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned from office amid scandal this week, had a 44 percent approval rating, 17 points higher than Brownback.
Brownback has remained unpopular even among Kansas Republicans during the later years of his term in office. Many moderate Republicans ran successful election campaigns in 2016 criticizing the governor’s policies.
Patrick Miller, a political science professor at the University of Kansas, said he doesn’t doubt that Brownback is “quite unpopular.”
Miller said it sounds like Brownback’s approval support is probably down to the hardcore base of the Republican Party in Kansas.
“The people who approve of him now likely just approve of him because he’s a Republican and they’re a Republican,” Miller said.
Among senators, Kansas Republican Jerry Moran has a 51 percent approval rating and a 29 percent disapproval rating.
Pat Roberts, also a Republican, received a 47 percent approval rating and a 35 percent disapproval rating.
Contributing: Lindsay Wise of McClatchy
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments