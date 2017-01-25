Kobach says he advised Trump on voter fraud probe, immigration orders

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Wednesday that he advised President Trump to investigate voter fraud and played a role in the early writing of anticipated executive orders on immigration policy.
Trump promised in a pair of tweets to pursue “a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD” Wednesday morning and pointed to people registered in multiple states as one area that he wants to investigate.
Kobach, the only secretary of state in the nation with prosecutorial power, has filed nine cases against people accused of voting in more than one state. Six resulted in guilty pleas, one was dismissed and two remain pending.
I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
“I’ve advised him on the issue of voter fraud in multiple forms,” Kobach said Wednesday. “I’m not the only one, but he’s been very interested in finding ways to reduce voter fraud.”
“I know that he (Trump) is interested in investigating the issue on a national scale, but I also know that he would like to see the Justice Department launch specific investigations where there is real serious, specific evidence of voter fraud,” Kobach said.
He called a federal investigation into voter fraud a great idea, saying many incidents are both federal crimes and state crimes.
“During the Bush administration, the Bush Justice Department was very active in going after voter fraud,” said Kobach, who served in the Department of Justice during George W. Bush’s first term. “…The Obama administration all but ended federal efforts to go after voter fraud, so it’s entirely appropriate for the Trump Justice Department to restart federal investigations.”
Trump has repeatedly made the unsubstantiated claim that millions of illegal votes by non-citizens tipped the popular vote in the 2016 election to Democrat Hillary Clinton despite his victory in the Electoral College.
Kobach has supported that claim but has provided no evidence.
“A lot of the evidence will be developed weeks after, weeks or months after the fact,” Kobach said. “We haven’t yet run the Crosscheck program…We’re collecting the data from the 32 participating states right now and the actual computer check where the 32 states’ voter files are bumped against each other will be done in early February and that will yield a massive amount of information of people who voted in more than one of those 32 states and so at the point we will have a large number of leads.”
Crosscheck program
Kansas launched the Interstate Crosscheck program under former Secretary of State Ron Thornburgh. The program, which enables participating states to compare voting files to identify duplicate registrations, has expanded under Kobach.
Kobach said the program has produced the leads in all of the cases he has prosecuted.
Critics of the program say it has resulted in false positives that have led to rightful voters being taken off the polls in some states. Kobach said participating states are cautioned that it is “just a probable match” and that they must do more investigation before removing a person from the voter rolls.
Asked if he thought Trump would create a national crosscheck program, Kobach said that would be unnecessary because Kansas can continue to run the program.
When Kobach met with Trump in November he was photographed carrying a document that included a partially obscured reference to voting rolls.
That fueled speculation that Trump may seek changes to the National Voter Registration Act, the 1993 law that made it easier to register to vote. The act has served as the basis for federal rulings against Kansas’ requirement that voters must provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, when they register.
Kobach said he was uncertain whether the Trump administration would pursue any changes to the act.
Immigration policy
Kobach advised Trump on immigration policy during the campaign and also served on the president’s transition team.
He would not say whether he might end up with a permanent role in the Trump administration, but he did say he was involved in the “early stages” of writing immigration-related executive orders that Trump is expected to sign Wednesday.
“These executive orders have actually been in the works since before the election. And I was on the Trump transition team during the months up to the election and just after the election,” Kobach said. They’ve been doing some work putting the final touches on them and I’ve not been involved in the final stages.”
Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to start the construction of a wall along the southern border, his key promise of the campaign. In addition, Reuters has reported that Trump will sign orders restricting refugees and blocking visas for people from Syria and other Middle Eastern countries.
Kobach appeared to confirm that in an e-mail Tuesday night, saying “Trump promised the American people that he would act to protect the American people from terrorists who abuse our immigration system in order to enter the United States. He is making good on that promise.”
