Brownback signs law to allow sales of strong beer in grocery stores

You will be able to buy stronger beer in Dillons and QuikTrip stores in Kansas in two years.
Gov. Sam Brownback signed a new law Tuesday allowing the sale of stronger beer in grocery and convenience stores in 2019. The Legislature approved the measure earlier this month.
It’s a significant shift in the way the state regulates alcoholic beverages. The bill was touted as a compromise between big box stores and some liquor stores in response to changes in alcohol laws in neighboring Colorado and Oklahoma.
The two sides had waged nearly annual legislative battles in Topeka over various “Uncork Kansas” bills that would have allowed the sale of strong beer and wine in more stores.
The House substitute for SB 13 will allow grocery and convenience stores to sell beer with an alcoholic content of 6 percent by volume starting in April 2019. Those stores now can sell only beer with an alcoholic content of 3.2 percent by weight.
Liquor stores could sell up to 20 percent of their gross sales on other products such as mixers and ice. Tobacco and lottery sales would not be part of that limitation.
Alcoholic Beverage Control would complete a report for the Legislature in 2029 on the market impact of the change.
The change does not include wine, as Uncork Kansas bills have proposed in the past.
Supporters say the changes will increase customer choice and are necessary because of the dwindling national market for 3.2 percent beer. Opponents say the law will move stronger beer into less-regulated stores and lead to small liquor stores being run out of business by big corporations.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
