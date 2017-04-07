Kansas Legislature gives OK to selling stronger beer in more stores

Stronger beer could be sold in Kansas grocery and convenience stores in two years if the governor signs a bill that has been approved by the Legislature.
The Kansas Senate approved the bill 27-11 after less than an hour of debate Friday morning. The House approved it 85-40 on Thursday.
The bill, an amended House substitute version for SB 13, would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell beer with an alcohol content of up to 6 percent by volume starting in April 2019. Liquor stores would be allowed to sell products other than alcohol — such as ice, mixers and shot glasses— up to 20 percent of their sales.
The change would not allow the sale of wine in grocery and convenience stores, something Uncork Kansas proponents have pushed for nearly every year in the Legislature.
A measure supported by Uncork proponents finally gained traction this year, in part, because Oklahoma and Colorado overhauled their alcohol laws, which raised concerns about the future of 3.2 percent beer.
Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe, said the plan would provide a two-year transition “so businesses can prepare for the eventuality that 3.2 beer will not be available in sufficient quantities.”
“This is a pre-emptive bill to protect both the grocery industry and the liquor store industry,” Lynn said. “SB 13 is the solution to the dilemma as crafted by the stakeholders.”
Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, emphasized the amended bill was a compromise between big box stores and some liquor stores.
“It is a compromise,” Wagle said. “It’s very rare that we can make everyone happy.”
Other senators cited time as a factor in why the Legislature needed to approve the plan.
“This is something, I feel, that needs to be addressed now,” said Sen. Gene Suellentop, R-Wichita.
Sen. Lynn Rogers, D-Wichita, said he voted for the bill because liquor store owners in his district expressed support for the compromise.
“I’m glad these small businesses were part of the process,” Rogers said.
But Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, criticized the expedited process that the Legislature took to move the bill forward.
“We have no opportunity, as senators, to offer amendments and I think that’s unfortunate that we’ve been put into this position,” he said.
He added that the bill would put family-owned liquor stores at a disadvantage to large corporations, citing a person he’s known since high school who owns a liquor store across from a Wal-Mart.
“The mom and pop shops are really kind of the last bastion of those kinds of businesses,” Hensley said. “I believe we are going to put a lot of retail liquor people out of business.”
The state’s Alcohol Beverage Control would do a market impact study in 2029 on the effects of the changes.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
