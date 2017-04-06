Kansas senators debating flat tax proposal

The Kansas Senate began debating a flat tax proposal Thursday morning.
SB 214 would create a single, uniform tax bracket of 4.6 percent. The state now has income tax brackets of 2.7 percent and 4.6 percent.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, said the bill was a “decent product” of the Senate’s tax committee, which she chairs.
“This tax bill is all about fairness,” she said. “It does treat each taxpayer the same.”
It would also lower the state sales tax on food from 6.5 percent to 5.5 percent on July 1, 2018.
And it would repeal a tax exemption for certain business owners. The exemption, a key part of tax cuts that Brownback and the Legislature shepherded into law in 2012, has become a target for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle amid the state’s fiscal woes.
She said the plan would mainly be an increase for businesses, not individuals. Tyson added that’s what many lawmakers indicated they wanted with their push to end the business exemption.
Some moderate Republicans and Democrats have expressed concerns about the flat tax plan.
“We’re increasing the tax on the working poor again,” said Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City.
Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, said “this tax plan doesn’t come anywhere near addressing the revenue needs we’ve already established.”
“This introduces a whole new realm of fiscal management problems going forward,” he said. “We’re underwater and it’s getting worse.”
“It will shift the tax burden to poor people, make no mistake about it,” Holland added.
And some conservatives also blasted the plan because it raises taxes on Kansans when they think the Legislature should focus on controlling its spending.
“This is going to be a large tax increase on everybody. Businesses. Everybody,” said Sen. Robert Olson, R-Olathe. “You're raising taxes on everybody.”
“We don’t have our act together,” he added. “I’m not going to support a tax increase until we at least look at expenditures.”
The plan is projected to raise $295 million in the 2018 fiscal year and almost $357 million in the 2019 fiscal year, according to estimates. The state faces a projected shortfall of more than $1 billion through June 2019.
Brownback endorsed the bill in a Wednesday afternoon statement, saying it would address “today’s budget challenges without unnecessarily harming economic growth in Kansas.”
Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said legislative leaders have seen “tremendous movement” from the governor when he said he would sign a flat tax proposal.
“This is a viable alternative in the situation we’re in,” she said in a Republican caucus meeting.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, said he would be willing to send the bill back to a committee “if things get goofy on the floor.”
