Kansas House sustains Brownback’s veto of Medicaid

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of Medicaid expansion was upheld in the Kansas House on Monday.
The House voted to override the governor’s veto 81 to 44, which was three votes shy of a successful override. A two-thirds majority was needed.
Brownback vetoed the proposal late last week, saying the costs of expansion would be “irresponsible and unsustainable.”
Medicaid, called KanCare in Kansas, is the government insurance program for people who have low incomes or who are disabled.
Hospitals and health groups have pushed for years for the state to expand eligibility to about 150,000 Kansans under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Kansas is among nearly 20 states that have resisted expanding the federal program.
The federal government currently pays for 90 percent of the expansion costs for states that extend Medicaid coverage to people at up to 133 percent of the federal poverty line.
Rep. Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, asked lawmakers to override the governor’s veto.
“Your communities, your people, want this,” she said. “I ask for you to vote yes for a healthy Kansas.”
Rep. Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, said expansion would give additional funds to nurses and health administrators.
“These are our small towns,” he said. “A vote against this continues to turn the lights out in our small towns.”
“God forbid we help people get health insurance,” he added.
Rep. Shannon Francis, R-Liberal, said expansion would primarily benefit hospitals in the Kansas City and Wichita area.
“This plan does not prioritize rural Kansas,” Francis said. “Western Kansas hospitals stand to benefit the least.”
