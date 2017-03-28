Legislature sends Medicaid expansion to Brownback

Gov. Sam Brownback must decide whether to sign or veto Medicaid expansion after the Senate passed the bill Tuesday.
The Senate gave final approval to expansion in a 25-14 vote. The House approved the legislation earlier, and it now heads to the governor’s desk.
Brownback and his aides have been critical of expansion. Spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said Monday that ObamaCare is in a “death spiral” and that expanding Medicaid eligibility would not be responsible policy.
“Kansas must prioritize the care and service of vulnerable Kansans, addressing their health care needs in a sustainable way, not expanding a failing entitlement program to able-bodied adults,” Willoughby said.
But supporters said the measure is needed to protect vulnerable Kansans.
“I believe this legislation will prevent unnecessary deaths and save lives,” Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, said.
The Affordable Care Act allowed states to expand eligibility in the program in order to cover people who earn too little to buy insurance through the federal health care exchange but too much to otherwise qualify for Medicaid.
State that expand Medicaid to individuals at up to 133 percent of federal poverty line have 90 percent of their expansion costs paid for by the federal government.
In the past, Brownback has given a three-part test for considering expansion: it must not affect the budget, must include a requirement that able-bodied recipients are working, and Kansas must provide services for eligible disabled Kansans on waiting lists before able-bodied adults.
