Brownback makes tax veto official, House quickly considers override

The Kansas House moved to consider overriding Gov. Sam Brownback minutes after he officially vetoed a plan to increase income taxes.
House Tax Chairman Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Assaria, asked the House to override the veto of a bill that would roll back key parts of Gov. Sam Brownback’s 2012 income tax cuts, raising rates for many taxpayers, restoring a third tax bracket and ending a tax exemption for roughly 330,000 business owners.
Johnson said the Legislature had few good options, but that the plan would be a step toward a structural fix to the state’s fiscal woes.
“None of them are good. But we have a starting point,” Johnson said.
Other lawmakers urged their colleagues to override the governor’s veto.
Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said he didn’t feel it was fair that some Kansans don’t have to pay income taxes on business income.
“We made a mistake in 2012,” Sawyer said. “The time has come to correct the plan.”
“It is important that we get our house in order,” he added.
Rep. Tom Cox, R-Shawnee, said the override was about more than ideology.
“I did not enjoy this vote,” Cox said. “I thought about the future of this state.”
Lawmakers opposed to the bill said they should not override the governor’s veto and go back to the drawing board.
“It’s too much, too soon on our taxpayers,” said Rep. Chuck Weber, R-Wichita. “I think we can do better.”
“This is a massive tax hike on low and middle-income Kansans…who are already facing significant headwinds,” he added.
Rep. Susan Humphries, R-Wichita, also said the Legislature can craft a better plan.
“The people in my district don’t want to pay more taxes,” she said.
The bill eliminates the exemption on non-wage income for pass-through businesses, a key part of Brownback’s tax changes. The exemption was a target for many Democrats and some Republicans during the 2016 campaign.
The plan adds a third bracket and increases rates for the middle bracket. For married people filing jointly, income between $30,001 and $100,000 would be taxed at 5.25 percent, up from 4.6 percent. The top rate, for income above $100,000, would be taxed at 5.45 percent. The tax rate for the bottom bracket would remain 2.7 percent.
Brownback announced he would veto the bill at the annual dinner of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
"It was a group that I’ve worked with, that I think is keenly interested in growing the economy of the state, which is what our tax package has been about," Brownback said later. "Here’s a group that understands that perspective."
Brownback officially vetoed the bill at a ceremony Wednesday morning. He said few other states are considering a large income tax increase like Kansas. The bill would raise about $590 million next fiscal year and $454 million in the 2019 fiscal year, according to state figures.
“The whole trend line is away from taxes on production and it’s onto taxes on consumption,” Brownback said. “That’s the trendline.”
Brownback said he talked with Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, about how to move forward from the veto.
“I’m willing to work with them on adjustments to this plan or another plan,” Brownback said.
Brownback said he was opposed to retroactive tax increases going back to this January.
“Many people struggle paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “You’re now going back and taking more money out of their paycheck.”
Brownback would not say if he would approve a plan with a third tax bracket.
“I don’t like a third tax bracket,” Brownback said. “I think we ought to be going to fewer tax brackets, not more.”
The bill was approved last week 76-48 in the House and 22-18 in the Senate; an override would require 84 House votes and 27 Senate votes.
Brownback said he was hopeful that lawmakers would sustain his veto.
“We’ll see,” he said.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
