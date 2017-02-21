Brownback to veto income tax hike passed by Legislature

2:52 CIA director’s Wichita house up for auction Pause

0:36 Downtown revival makes Wichita more competitive

4:51 Drone captures latest progress on Maize school bond projects

10:10 Gregg Marshall talks about being in the top 25

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

1:38 Nahola Fitness Center opens new pickleball courts

0:40 Royals catcher Salvador Perez gets hit by Lorenzo Cain's backswing

1:39 Who is BTK?

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel