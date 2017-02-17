Kansas Senate takes up income tax plan

The Kansas Senate began considering an income tax increase passed by the Kansas House on Thursday.
Senate Republicans and Democrats broke into caucus meetings to strategize about HB 2178 Friday morning.
HB 2178 would roll back key parts of Gov. Sam Brownback’s 2012 income tax cuts, raising rates for many taxpayers, restoring a third tax bracket and ending a tax exemption for roughly 330,000 business owners.
The bill eliminates the exemption on non-wage income for pass-through businesses, a key part of Brownback’s tax changes. The exemption was a target for many Democrats and some Republicans during the 2016 campaign.
The plan adds a third bracket and increases rates for the middle bracket. For married people filing jointly, income between $30,001 and $100,000 would be taxed at 5.25 percent, up from 4.6 percent. The top rate, for income above $100,000, would be taxed at 5.45 percent. The tax rate for the bottom bracket would remain 2.7 percent.
It passed the Kansas House by a 76-48 margin Thursday morning with bipartisan support.
Supporters argued the plan would help the state regain its financial footing among shortfalls expected next fiscal year. Opponents said the plan would harm Kansas families and businesses.
If the Senate passes the bill, the governor has 10 days to veto or sign it – or else it becomes law without his signature.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
