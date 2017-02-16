Kansas House passes income tax increase

The Kansas House quickly passed a tax plan Thursday that will meet resistance from Gov. Sam Brownback.
HB 2178 passed on a 76-48 vote, less than a veto-proof majority. That was seven fewer yes votes than on its initial passage Wednesday.
The bill would raise income tax rates and end a tax cut for roughly 330,000 business owners. It still must go to the Senate.
Lawmakers said they hope the plan will help the state fix its budget woes. The state faces projected budget shortfalls of more than $750 million over the next two years.
House Majority Leader Rep. Don Hineman, R-Dighton, said the plan corrects the “excesses” of the income tax cuts that Brownback shepherded into law in 2012
“The plan went too far, too fast. It created an inequitable tax system and de-stabilized state revenues,” Hineman said. “We are…obligated to responsibly fund the government and to provide those services that the people of Kansas need and expect.”
A parade of lawmakers provided explanations for their votes.
“My constituents cannot afford this kind of a tax increase,” said Rep. Blake Carpenter, R-Derby, who voted no. “Today, I’m disappointed in our Republican caucus for voting on things we do not stand for.”
“It takes money and security from hard-working families and small businesses across this state,” said Rep. Trevor Jacobs, R-Fort Scott, who also voted no.
Brownback had encouraged small-business owners Wednesday to talk to their representatives to vote against the bill.
“This is just not the way to go. I don’t support this,” he said.
Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, blasted the plan in a Republican caucus meeting Thursday morning as raising taxes on the “working poor and the middle class.”
“It’s been a banner week for the Kansas House,” Whitmer said. “It’s certainly something that, in my opinion, we should be ashamed of.”
“It is not disciplined. It is not fiscally conservative. It is not responsible,” Whitmer said.
Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, said lawmakers considered cuts to education last week, but cited the Senate abandoning a budget fix last week after pressure from educators.
“We saw the implosion that occurred when there was the task of trying to cut K-12 education,” Waymaster said.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
How they voted
Here’s how south-central Kansas lawmakers voted on Sub HB2178, which raises income tax rates and eliminates an income tax exemption for owners of certain businesses. The bill passed 76-48.
Democrats voting yes: Elizabeth Bishop, John Carmichael, Gail Finney, Henry Helgerson, KC Ohaebosim, Tom Sawyer, Ponka-We Victors, Jim Ward, Wichita; Steven Crum, Haysville; Patsy Terrell, Hutchinson; Ed Trimmer, Winfield.
Democrats voting no: Brandon Whipple, Wichita; Tim Hodge, North Newton.
Republicans voting yes: Roger Elliott, Wichita; Steven Becker, Buhler; Anita Judd-Jenkins, Arkansas City; Don Schroeder, Hesston.
Republicans voting no: Leo Delperdang, Daniel Hawkins, Susan Humphries, Greg Lakin, Brenda Landwehr, Les Osterman, Chuck Weber, John Whitmer, Wichita; Blake Carpenter, Derby; Pete DeGraaf, Mulvane; Mary Martha Good, El Dorado; Kyle Hoffman, Coldwater; Steve Huebert, Valley Center; Les Mason, McPherson; Joe Seiwert, Pretty Prairie; Jack Thimesch, Cunningham; Kristey Williams, Augusta.
Republicans absent: Doug Blex, Independence
