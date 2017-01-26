Kansas lawmaker leaves loaded weapon in committee room at Capitol

A Kansas lawmaker left a loaded firearm in a committee room at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Rep. Willie Dove, R-Bonner Springs, acknowledged in an interview Thursday that he removed a loaded .380 handgun from his ankle during a meeting of the House Education Committee two days earlier, placed it in his desk and left the room without retrieving it.
“Was it loaded? Yes,” Dove told reporters.
A secretary found the weapon and turned it over to Capitol police immediately. Dove said he realized 10 minutes later that he had forgotten his weapon, but was informed by Capitol police that it was in lock-up. He got back his weapon the following morning.
“That’s the end of it,” Dove said when asked whether Capitol police would be taking further action.
A member of the Capitol police would not comment Thursday.
“It means I’m going to get me a shoulder holster,” Dove said when asked if he would change his behavior going forward. He said he had removed the weapon from his ankle because the ankle had begun to swell.
The Legislature began allowing concealed firearms in the Capitol in 2014. Dove said he regularly carries a concealed weapon and that this was the first time something like this has happened.
Under the same law that opened the Capitol to firearms, Kansas universities will have to open their campuses to firearms in July. The disclosure that Dove left his weapon in a committee room occurred the same day as a hearing on a bill to indefinitely exempt colleges from that policy.
Dove said that he was glad that he was not on that committee.
