Bill to block guns on campus introduced in Kansas Legislature

A Johnson County lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday that would enable Kansas community colleges and public universities to continue to bar guns from their campuses.
Under the current law, public colleges will have to open their campuses to concealed firearms starting in July. Kansas is one of a handful of states that does not require a person to undergo training in order to conceal and carry.
Kansas passed a law in 2013 that enabled people to bring guns into public buildings. Public universities and community colleges are exempt from that law until July of 2017.
Rep. Stephanie Clayton, R-Overland Park, formally introduced legislation Tuesday that would indefinitely extend that exemption, allowing Wichita State University and other colleges to continue restricting firearms on campus.
This would also allow the University of Kansas Medical Center to continue to prohibit firearms from its premises. Under the current law, the medical center will also have to allow concealed firearms in July.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
