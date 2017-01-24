Here’s the latest on who’s running for Pompeo’s seat in Congress

Wichita’s seat in Congress is now an empty one. And there’s a line of people who want to fill it.
Mike Pompeo was confirmed Monday by the U.S. Senate to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, leaving a vacancy for the 4th Congressional District.
Gov. Sam Brownback has five days to call a special election, which would take place 70 to 90 days from then.
And the two major parties have 15 to 25 days to nominate someone to run in the special election. The Libertarian Party can also field a candidate.
Brian Caskey, the state’s elections director, said the U.S. Constitution allows Kansas residents to run for the seat if they’re at least 25 years old. They don’t necessarily have to live in the 4th Congressional District.
The Republicans and Democrats will soon hold conventions to pick their nominees. The Republican nominee will be chosen by 126 delegates from across the district.
Clay Barker, executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, said 95 percent of the delegates were already chosen before Pompeo was tapped by now-President Donald Trump. County parties choose delegates between the primary and two weeks after the general election, he said.
“Every county gets their chair and vice chair as automatic delegates. And then if the county had above a certain level of votes for the primary, … they get extra, so Sedgwick County gets 66 delegates. Most of the rural ones just have two,” Barker said. “And so when the counties meet to elect their county officers they also elect extra delegates.”
Here’s a breakdown of who’s running for the seat.
Republicans
State Treasurer Ron Estes said he would have a campaign announcement Wednesday morning.
“I’ve been really heartened as I’ve talked to folks about the possibility of me as a candidate,” he said Tuesday. “We really want to change Washington from the grassroots up to D.C.”
Estes is in his second term as state treasurer. He was first elected Sedgwick County treasurer in 2004 and re-elected in 2008 before winning the state office in 2010.
Estes said he would continue to serve in his official capacity while seeking the seat.
Alan Cobb, a Kansas native who served as a campaign adviser to Trump, has begun working toward securing the nomination. He was visiting with delegates in Harper County on Tuesday morning.
Prior to advising Trump, Cobb worked in high-level roles for Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, political advocacy organizations with ties to Koch Industries. Cobb also worked on Pompeo’s 2014 campaign and the successful campaign against a Wichita sales tax increase the same year.
“I think given my life experience and the uniqueness of being a senior adviser on the Trump campaign, and knowing a lot of the Trump officials and knowing my work with the Koch network, it’s just kind of a unique confluence of events and I think I’d be very, very effective for the 4th District,” Cobb said.
Cobb said that he’s spent “a lifetime fighting for conservative issues,” but that he would also bring a fresh perspective to the role, having never served elected office before.
Wichita City Council member Pete Meitzner has contacted all of the delegates to let them know he’s running.
“After looking at the landscape of all the people, I believe I would be the best person for the district,” Meitzner said Tuesday.
Meitzner said he thought about running six years ago before Pompeo announced his run for the 4th Congressional District.
“This is not something that was just done in a vacuum just recently,” Meitzner said.
Former Congressman Todd Tiahrt participated in a candidate forum earlier this month.
Joseph Ashby, a former conservative radio host, was also visiting delegates in Kiowa County and elsewhere on Tuesday. He pointed to his conservative activism in media.
“I feel I have the advantage of being very passionately on the record,” he said.
He said he wanted to serve in Congress to reduce debt and fight regulations while the Republicans have such an advantage in Congress and the White House.
”In our excitement about winning, I don’t want to forget why we won,”
Wichita lawyer George Bruce announced in a news conference that he was running as well.
Democrats
Democrats seeking the seat include an Andover police officer and a Wichita native who runs a consulting firm that helps U.S. companies export their products.
Charlie Walker, who describes himself as a progressive Democrat, worked on Democrat Dan Giroux’s unsuccessful general election campaign for the seat. Walker, a 31-year-old police officer in Andover, decided to pursue the seat on his own after Giroux declined another run.
“I believe that a Democrat can win this seat if we have a good race and we all turn out and we run a good campaign,” Walker said. “The reason I want to do it is looking around at what our friends in the Republican Party are doing with their seats of power and all they seem to be doing is taking rights away from anyone that’s not a white male Christian.”
Walker previously worked for the University of Kansas Medical Center as part of a program that aims to increase health care access to underserved urban and rural populations.
Laura Lombard, a Wichita native who runs Washington, D.C.-based MENA Consultants, announced her intention to run earlier in the month.
“After this last election, I felt like it was time to get into politics and try to make a difference in the direction we’re heading,” Lombard said at the time.
She wants to focus on job creation and education if elected.
Former state Treasurer Dennis McKinney also is expected to enter the race. McKinney served as state treasurer from 2008 to 2010 after serving 16 years in the Kansas House, including a six-year stint as minority leader. McKinney’s Kansas House district included parts of Barber, Comanche, Kingman, Kiowa and Harper counties.
Current House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, had been rumored to be eyeing the seat, but said Tuesday that he had no plans to run.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
Comments