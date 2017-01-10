Wichita lawyer George Bruce announces run for Congress

A Wichita lawyer has thrown his hat in the ring for a potential special election to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo.
George Bruce announced his run for the 4th Congressional District seat on Tuesday. In a 10-minute speech at the Petroleum Club of Wichita, he criticized the federal government’s “cumbersome rules, overly complex regulations and burdensome taxes.”
“Those of us in the private sector need to step up and use the tools and experiences that have built this great country to bring our government back under control and limit its insatiable appetite for power and dominance over our lives,” Bruce said.
“Partisan politics have become so toxic that is tearing us apart, rather than healing old wounds,” Bruce said. “Our country is divided into bastions of coastal elites and everyone else.”
I’ve spent my entire time in the private sector…That’s part of the difference. I’m bringing a work record not a voting record with me.
Bruce has practiced law at Martin Pringle Attorneys at Law since 1989, according to his business profile.
Bruce said he was grateful for Pompeo’s service to the 4th Congressional District. Pompeo was tapped by the incoming Trump administration to lead the CIA. His confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin Thursday.
“It is now up to us to fill the gap to replace him and to continue fighting for the people of south-central Kansas,” Bruce said. “We need people in Washington who know how to build bridges with their neighbors and those who don’t always agree with them.”
It’s his first run for public office. Bruce said after the speech he hadn’t thought about running for office until he began getting calls encouraging him to run.
After there’s a vacancy in Pompeo’s seat, Gov. Sam Brownback has five days to call a special election. Both parties have 25 days to select a nominee for the ballot. State Republican Party chair Kelly Arnold would call a district convention for party activists from across the district to select a candidate.
Bruce said his team was working hard to contact delegates ahead of the vote to choose a nominee.
“The desire was to give the delegates a broader range of candidates,” Bruce said.
“I’ve spent my entire time in the private sector,” he continued. “That’s part of the difference. I’m bringing a work record not a voting record with me.”
