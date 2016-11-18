Voters would choose Pompeo replacement in Congress

Voters in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, which includes Wichita, would select a replacement for U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo during a special election.
Pompeo is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA. He still must be confirmed by the Senate.
Desiree Taliaferro, spokeswoman for the Kansas Office of the Secretary of State, said the last time Kansas held a similar election was in 1996, when Bob Dole resigned from the U.S. Senate.
Kelly Arnold, state chairman for the Kansas GOP, said when Pompeo officially resigns from Congress, or when there’s a true vacancy in the position, Gov. Sam Brownback has five days to call a special election in the 4th District.
The Democratic and Republican parties then would each select a nominee for the ballot. Voters would vote no sooner than 45 days after Brownback calls the election, and no later than 60 days.
“My phone has been ringing this morning with people that would like to meet to discuss potential options of running,” Arnold said.
Among the list, he said, are potential challengers from when Pompeo considered running against Jerry Moran for U.S. Senate. That list includes Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and State Treasurer Ron Estes.
“I believe you’re going to see a handful of very strong contenders,” Arnold said.
“There’s a few other names,” he said about potential nominees. “I’m not ready to release them, but in the next few days, those will come.
“Right now everyone is enjoying the fact that Mike Pompeo has been chosen.”
Arnold would call a district convention to select the GOP candidate. The convention will consist of 126 party activists from across the 4th District, selected at each county party’s reorganization meeting.
More than half the members, 66, are from Sedgwick County, which held its reorganization meeting Aug. 11 at the Wichita Marriott hotel.
The next-largest group, Butler County’s 16 members, will be selected Monday night, said Clay Barker, executive director of the state party.
Per party rules, all counties will have to have their reorganization meeting by Tuesday, Barker said.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Number of 4th District GOP delegates per county
▪ Barber County 2
▪ Butler County 16
▪ Chautauqua County 2
▪ Comanche County 2
▪ Cowley County 8
▪ Edwards County 2
▪ Elk County 2
▪ Greenwood County 2
▪ Harper County 2
▪ Harvey County 10
▪ Kingman County 2
▪ Kiowa County 2
▪ Pratt County 2
▪ Sedgwick County 66
▪ Stafford County 2
▪ Sumner County 2
▪ Pawnee County 2
Source: Kansas GOP
