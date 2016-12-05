House GOP picks Ryckman as speaker; Ward Democratic minority leader

Kansas Republicans have selected an Olathe Republican to serve as speaker of the House in the coming session.
Rep. Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, easily bested Rep. Russ Jennings, R-Lakin, by an initial vote of 57-28.
Jennings, who was seen as the more moderate of the two candidates, then called for a unanimous vote in support of Ryckman, removing any question of whether moderate Republicans and Democrats might partner to elect a speaker when the entire House votes next month.
On the Democratic side, Wichita Rep. Jim Ward defeated current House Minority Leader Tom Burroughs of Kansas City, 21-19 to capture the leadership of the party on a second ballot vote. The two initially deadlocked 20-20.
The change from Burroughs, usually considered a centrist and pragmatist, to Ward, considered a progressive firebrand, could signal a major shift in how House Democrats handle the major issues facing the Legislature this session. Ward has consistently been one of Gov. Sam Brownback’s most vocal critics and has often been one of the lone dissenting voices when his party cooperated with majority Republicans.
Rep. Henry Helgerson, D-Wichita, one of Ward’s supporters, said he thinks Ward will put forward a platform for fixing the state’s fiscal problems that Democrats can united behind, something he thinks the party failed to do last year. He also said that Ward has the capacity to work across the aisle despite his fiery reputation.
“I think he can have individuals that will play the role of building the coalitions and he can play the role of the firebrand at times,” Helgerson. “But we will not be lacking for individuals to play all the roles that will be necessary.”
Helgerson predicted that a bipartisan coalition will form in the House. While conservatives outnumber moderates within the Republican Party, Democrats and moderates can together form a majority on the floor.
Asked about Ward’s election, Ryckman smiled and said, “I’m looking forward to working with all those want to look for a solution.”
Ryckman has served as budget chairman during the past two sessions and was one of two architects of a bill that repealed the state’s school finance formula in 2015. One of the biggest tasks ahead of the Legislature in the session that starts in January will be to craft a permanent replacement for the formula after block grants – used as a temporary stopgap – expire.
Ryckman’s supporters touted his ability to forge consensus. Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Assaria, praised Ryckman for showing “transparency, integrity and pragmatism” during his tenure as budget chair.
“While I don’t always agree with Ron, I know I can trust him,” Johnson told the House Republican caucus.
After the vote Johnson said Ryckman “bridges a lot of the key worlds that we need to bring together,” noting that while Ryckman currently lives in Johnson County he grew up in Meade in Southwestern Kansas.
Johnson was part of a coalition that unsuccessfully tried to roll back a tax exemption for business owners during the past two sessions. He said Ryckman is open to having that conversation. “I think we’ll have to be open to that discussion…there’s no good way to get through the next year,” Johnson said, noting the state’s fiscal challenges.
Ryckman acknowledged that the Republican Party has been divided in recent years and that its members will need to work together in order to face the state’s challenges, including a $348 million budget shortfall for this fiscal year.
“Obviously, we need to work together,” Ryckman said. “The state’s counting on us to do that and today is a step in that direction.”
Former House Speaker Mike O’Neal said he expected Ryckman to prevail in the speaker’s race. He said the biggest key for any new speaker is to present his party with a clear message and platform.
“You’ve got to present a vision for how you want to see the session progress and keep your caucus informed,” said O’Neal, who now serves as president of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. “Don’t have it be ‘build your own salad’ day every day. Have a plan...and present a united voice to your caucus, so you can lead.”
Moderate Rep. Don Hineman, R-Dighton, won the race for House majority leader against Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene, by a vote of 44-41. Hineman’s election ensures that the more moderate members of the party will have a voice in House leadership.
In the Kansas Senate, Wichita Republican Susan Wagle easily won a second term as Senate president, staving off a challenge from Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, by a vote of 23-7.
Wagle noted that there was a significant amount of turnover between this upcoming session and the previous year after the recent election.
“We have a lot of new faces and I believe the newly elected body is very anxious to sit down and resolve our budget issues,” she said. “They know that’s why we were elected and they’re willing to take tough votes.”
Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, who was elected vice president, said he expects less infighting between the Senate leadership team this year. Sen. Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, will round out the Senate leadership team as majority, while Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, will retain his spot as the Senate’s top Democrat.
