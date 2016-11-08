Lynn Rogers takes early lead for open Kansas Senate seat

Democrat Lynn Rogers took an early lead over Republican Jim Price in the race for an open Senate seat in central-west Wichita.
Rogers, a Wichita school board member, had just more than 60 percent of the vote after advance ballots had been tallied. The two are vying for the seat being vacated by Michael O’Donnell, who is running for Sedgwick County Commission.
Sedgwick County Democrats gathered at the Murdock Theatre in Wichita to watch election results.
Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said he was optimistic the party could gain seats in the House.
“The voters out there are very upset with Gov. (Sam) Brownback. They want change,” Sawyer said.
Republicans went into the election with 32 of 40 Senate seats and 97 of 125 House seats.
Democrats, who ran on a platform of tax fairness and a promise to increase school funding, appear poised to pick up seats in both chambers after seeing their numbers dwindle the previous six years. That comes on top of major victories by moderate Republicans in the August primaries, which saw the ouster of 14 conservative incumbents.
The Wichita area featured several of the most competitive races, including the rematch between Republican Sen. Mike Petersen and Democrat Keith Humphrey, who repeatedly attacked Petersen over his vote to increase the sales tax in 2015.
The Democrats blanketed Kansas with mailers linking Republican candidates to Brownback, while the Republicans sent out mailers warning of a threat from the Islamic State.
Rep. Joseph Scapa, R-Wichita, the incumbent in House District 88 in east Wichita, has contended that the state needs to do more to protect against terrorism. His opponent, Democrat Elizabeth Bishop, accused Scapa and the party of fear-mongering in an effort to avoid conversations about the state’s finances.
Statewide, many Republican candidates sought to distance themselves from the governor and his policies, in some cases touting their support for rolling back the governor’s signature policy, a tax exemption for business owners.
