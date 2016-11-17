Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo met with Donald Trump. Was it a job interview?

Rep. Mike Pompeo may be under consideration for a top post in the incoming Trump administration.
Pompeo, a three-term Republican from Wichita, met this week with Donald Trump, according to the president-elect’s transition team.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sort of job Pompeo discussed with Trump, but given the lawmaker’s background on military and intelligence issues, it seemed likely that it would fall under one of those categories. CIA director and Army secretary are two possibilities.
The Trump transition team didn’t immediately respond to a request for official comment.
A Pompeo spokesman confirmed the meeting took place on Wednesday. But he said he couldn’t comment on what Pompeo discussed with Trump or whether Pompeo is under consideration for any post in the executive branch.
“He is focused on the new Congress and serving the people of Kansas,” the spokesman, T.W. Arrighi, said of Pompeo. “Donald Trump will make his decisions in due time regarding positions in his administration.”
Like most of his Kansas colleagues, Pompeo backed Trump when it was clear the New York real-estate developer would become the Republican presidential nominee, though not enthusiastically.
But Pompeo was close to Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who served with Pompeo in the House. Last month, Pompeo helped prepare Pence for the vice presidential debate with Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.
The most prominent Kansas elected official to endorse Trump early on was Secretary of State Kris Kobach, now a member of the Trump transition team and a possible candidate for U.S. attorney general.
Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and recently defeated Rep. Tim Huelskamp are both potential picks for agriculture secretary.
Pompeo is a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence and one of the most vocal critics of the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran.
He’s a supporter of the National Security Agency’s controversial bulk data collection program and sought to restore the agency’s access to the data it had already collected under the Patriot Act from its inception through late last year.
He’s a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Harvard Law School. He’s also a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Pompeo, who grew up in the traditionally Republican enclave of Orange County, California, founded Thayer Aerospace, a company that made parts for commercial and military aircraft. After selling Thayer, he became president of Sentry International, a company that manufactures and sells equipment used in oil fields.
He was elected to Congress in 2010 on a wave of tea party support and with backing from the Koch Industries political action committee. The Wichita-based conglomerate’s PAC is well known for its support of conservative candidates.
Though Pompeo is generally known for his opposition to Obama administration policies, he’s occasionally given heat to some fellow Republicans. Last year, his name was floated as a potential rival to Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin to become House speaker.
Earlier this year, he briefly flirted with a primary challenge to Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran after Moran appeared to break with Senate Republicans on Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland.
Pompeo has sponsored numerous bills that would maintain or increase sanctions on Iran over its nuclear weapons program. He’s been a staunch opponent of the deal negotiated by President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry that ease sanctions in exchange for dismantling the nuclear weapons program.
In February, Pompeo and two of his Republican House colleagues unsuccessfully sought visas to monitor the country’s elections.
When Iran detained a group of American sailors earlier whose ship had wandered into its territorial waters earlier this year, Pompeo introduced a bill requiring the Obama administration to investigate whether Iran violated the Geneva Convention. It didn’t become law. The sailors were not harmed, and the Navy later concluded that the sailors had entered Iran’s waters by mistake.
Pompeo has served on the House Select Benghazi Committee.
The special panel was created in 2014 to probe the Sept. 11, 2012, attack in Libya that killed four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens. One of its key targets was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on whose watch the attack had occurred.
When the committee released its report on the attack in June, Pompeo and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio released a separate report that was even more sharply critical of Clinton’s handling of the affair. They wrote that Clinton intentionally misled Americans about the nature of the attack because President Barack Obama was up for re-election.
“Officials at the State Department, including Secretary Clinton, learned almost in real time that the attack in Benghazi was a terrorist attack,” Pompeo and Jordan wrote. “With the presidential election just 56 days away, rather than tell the American people the truth and increase the risk of losing an election, the administration told one story privately and a different story publicly.”
Bryan Lowry of The Eagle contributed to this story from Wichita.
