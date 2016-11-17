Huelskamp among possible candidates for ag secretary

Kansas congressman Tim Huelskamp says someone “close to the transition” of President-elect Donald Trump has contacted him about becoming agriculture secretary.
Huelskamp lost the GOP primary in his agriculture-heavy Kansas district this year after he was booted from the House Agriculture Committee amid fights with Republican leadership. He also opposed a five-year farm law enacted in 2014.
The Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Livestock Association and National Association of Wheat Growers endorsed Huelskamp’s challenger, Roger Marshall.
Huelskamp said Wednesday that the USDA needs major reform, including stronger work requirements for food stamps.
Some other possible candidates for agriculture secretary include Charles Conner of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, a former Bush USDA official; former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue; Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller; and Nebraska cattle rancher Charles Herbster.
